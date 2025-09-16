SG.GS expands connectivity presence in North America

Connectivity provider SG.GS has announced “significant” upgrades across its North American network, unveiling three additional markets.

Based in Singapore and London, SG.GS offers strategic connections and networks across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and beyond to deliver customisable, scalable and low-latency network services.

In addition to serving businesses in both developed and emerging markets, providing connectivity on a local and global scale, the company also sets out to help smaller B2Bs scale internationally, tapping into a market that represents 60% of the world’s population.

The company believes high-speed connectivity is now essential for companies that increasingly rely on cloud-based technologies, enabling business continuity and growth. To that end, expanding market availability in North America is said to signal a strategic opportunity that SG.GS has placed on enabling direct access between major connectivity hotspots across the East and West, enabling connectivity for business from emerging local operations to established global customers.

The markets of Toronto, Ashburn and Seattle join existing markets in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Jose and Los Angeles.

The upgrades are designed to handle higher-capacity services, reduce latency between North America and APAC, and increase availability for SG.GS’s IP network. With the deployment of hardware across North America, SG.GS can now offer up to 100G services across its product portfolio, including international connectivity, IP access (AS24482), IX peering and cloud services.

The connectivity provider also introduced and upgraded several internet exchanges (IX) and cloud on-ramp providers throughout the region as part of a broader effort to improve IP route density, IX and cloud services, and last-mile connectivity.

In parallel with expanding its points of presence, SG.GS has added resilient subsea capacity across both the Atlantic (AE-Connect and Dunant) and the Pacific (New Cross Pacific, Juno and Jupiter) to support expanded North American reach, and is fully managed and monitored by its global network operations centre in Singapore.

“Our roots in Singapore give us optimal positioning to leverage neutral connectivity between the East and the West,” said SG.GS managing director Shawn Ang. “Singapore is one of the most interconnected markets in the world, and we have built a strong reputation for demystifying Asia-Pacific emerging markets for new market entrants with our strong relationships across the region. This is especially helpful for those looking to expand their network presence worldwide.

“As more barriers are being built, it’s our job to break them down and provide equal access to global connectivity. We’re fostering better, more open communication between established and emerging markets, ensuring all businesses have the opportunity to grow their reach.”

Dave Pumford, international general manager at SG.GS, added: “We’re addressing the intricate connectivity challenges our customers are facing between North America and Asia Pacific as a friendly and supportive partner. This investment expands us into Canada for the first time and allows us to reach more US markets, delivering on our global business strategy. Local density is as important to us as global reach, as we build bespoke solutions for regional carriers, infrastructure providers and enterprise customers.”