Brightsolid expands national network with diverse 100Gbps optical connectivity

Neos Networks has extended its partnership with cloud service provider Brightsolid through a multi‑year agreement to deliver diverse 100Gbps optical connectivity between Scotland and London.

Brightsolid claims to be one of the UK’s experts in cloud, cyber and datacentre services. Options include custom-built colocation, hybrid cloud expertise and the latest in cyber security technology. The deployment comes as Brightsolid continues on its own programme of accelerated UK growth after opening its first English office in 2024, acquiring Synergi earlier in 2025 and expanding into new markets across the North of England.

Tapping into Neos Networks’ resilient ring topology in Scotland is seen as allowing Brightsolid to scale bandwidth rapidly, meet growing customer demand for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and data-intensive applications. The high‑capacity links will connect Brightsolid’s datacentres in Dundee and Aberdeen directly into the Neos Networks national backbone, enabling ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity from Scotland to London.

The network is also designed to provide faster data replication, stronger disaster recovery and direct, low‑latency connections to major public cloud platforms. By integrating Brightsolid’s sites into its core footprint, Neos Networks sees itself as being able to help bring hyperscale-grade connectivity to some of the UK’s most underserved but strategically important regions.

The partnership is also said to reflect what Neos regards as the continued surge in demand on UK digital infrastructure, driven by AI, accelerated cloud adoption and other data-demanding services in both public and private sectors. By combining Neos Networks’ national optical backbone with Brightsolid’s expanding portfolio of cloud services, the two companies say that they are creating a platform that can support the scale, security and performance modern workloads demand.

“Our expanded partnership with Neos Networks gives us a resilient, high-capacity national backbone to support the surging demand for regional data residency and sovereign cloud services,” said Brightsolid chief technology officer Andrew Sinclair. “This investment allows us to deliver scalable, ultra-fast connectivity to our customers, no matter their location, and primes us to support the next generation of data-intensive services.”

David Bruce, chief revenue officer at Neos Networks, added: “Brightsolid’s data centres are key strategic sites on our core network, and underpinning their UK-wide growth is a natural extension of our relationship. Our 100Gbps optical services connect Scotland directly into London, ensuring Brightsolid’s customers get the speed, capacity and resilience they need.”

The deal comes hot on the heels of Neos forming a partnership with broadcast infrastructure provider NEP Connect to support the delivery of live English Premier League men’s football for the 2025–26 season. The agreement extends a seven-year relationship between the two companies that will see Neos tasked with providing high-capacity, low latency fibre connectivity.

Already having fibre backhaul in place across all 20 Premier League stadiums, Neos Networks said it was uniquely positioned to support NEP’s rapid mobilisation ahead of the current season and maintain its position in sports broadcasting. The company’s technology team delivers content to sports viewers worldwide via its satellite and Anylive fibre infrastructure.