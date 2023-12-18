Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

The elves have almost finished getting the presents ready, but before everyone heads off for a break, some fresh faces need welcoming into various organisations.

Brightsolid: The Scottish managed hybrid cloud services provider has appointed Nick Riley as its new head of cloud solutions. He joins from retailer New Look, where he oversaw hybrid cloud strategy and design, as well as Azure adoption. His first task will be to help develop Brightsolid’s new Azure offering in early 2024. “I’m really excited about the direction of travel for Brightsolid,” said Riley.

“The company has made huge strides over the past 18 months by adding some very impressive talent and launching new products and services,” he said. “I’m looking forward to adding my passion for all things cloud, especially the Microsoft stack, to Brightsolid as the business grows and expands.”

Resillion: The testing and security specialist, formerly known as Eurofin Digital Testing, has appointed Qualitest co-founder Yaron Kottler as executive chairman. Previous CEO Dik Vos will continue to sit on the board.

“Our industry is being disrupted by AI [artificial intelligence], DevOps and evolving client expectations,” he said. “This is a massive opportunity for Resillion, not just because change is always an opportunity, but also because our larger competitors have significant innovation dilemmas and will find it very hard to adjust. In an IT services environment where it is often hard to differentiate, Resillion offers a unique set of capabilities across software, hardware, content and compliance. Along with real potential for industry disruption, this is what motivated my decision to join this dynamic company.”

Techniche: The network monitoring specialist has appointed a new global CEO based in the UK to spearhead its next phase of growth. Daryn Edgar joins from BP technology subsidiary Lytt, and other previous senior roles include vice-president of strategic alliances at SAP.

“Daryn’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Techniche as we embark on the exciting next phase in the expansion of the company,” said Karl Jacoby, chairman of Techniche. “With most business potential coming from Europe and North America in the next few years, it makes geographic sense for a new CEO to be based in Europe. Daryn’s wealth of global enterprise software experience will be invaluable in working with customers and partners to grow revenues and developing innovative new solutions.”