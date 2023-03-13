Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week for the channel, as a number of appointments are revealed. Experience is still valued in the industry, and some solid CVs have managed to land their owners some fresh opportunities.

PKF Smith Cooper Systems The Derby-based Sage partner has been busy adding five staff to its team over the past few months. Those included Ian Barbour, Ben Robertson, Haris Naeem and Ben Skeels, who will work across the consultancy and support departments, with Lulu Qu joining as a senior project manager. Chris Smith, managing director of PKF Smith Cooper Systems, said: “At Smith Cooper we take recruitment very seriously, valuing personality and work ethic as highly as technical ability, if not higher. On that basis, I am absolutely delighted to welcome all the new starters to our team. They are all excellent additions and equally excellent people, who I have no doubt will play a key role in helping us achieve our growth targets.”

Brightsolid The Scottish-managed hybrid cloud services provider has rolled out the welcome mat for Andy Sinclair, as he becomes its new chief technology officer, as well as David Taylor, who steps into the head of cyber security position. Elaine Maddison, Brightsolid’s CEO, said the two appointments were a key part of the MSP’s strategy. “I’m absolutely delighted that both Andy and Dave have decided to join Brightsolid,” she said. “We want to attract the best talent out there and that’s exactly what we’ve done here. We’re an ambitious business, and both Andy and Dave bring unrivalled expertise and experience to drive our growth plans.”

NCC Group The name Doug Klotnia is one to add to the contacts book as he steps into the role of global capability leader for managed services. His CV includes time at the likes of BAE Systems, Trustwave and Onapsis. “I am delighted to join the NCC Group team at a very exciting part in the organisation’s journey,” he said. “The people and capability are what attracted me to NCC Group, and I look forward to building our offering, further enhancing our client value and continuing on our journey to be one of the leading global managed service providers.”

GFT The digital transformation specialist has welcomed Scott Hofmann as its chief revenue officer, as it expands its US management team. “Scott’s extensive experience with American banks, asset and wealth managers, and financial services firms is a natural alignment with GFT, especially as we usher in our next phase of growth in the US,” said Marco Santos, Americas CEO at the firm. “It’s part of my mission to build a leadership team that maintains an in-depth understanding of the local market while reflecting the ambitions and expertise of our global company,” he added.