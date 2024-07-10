The security interview: Managing the ‘no’ mindset

Sharp Europe sells electronic devices, appliances and equiment both to people at home and to businesses. Its business offerings have now expanded with managed services and IT support services. Matt Riley is the company’s data protection and information security officer. He has responsibilities both in the security of Sharp internally, and commercial opportunities.

Within the European business, Riley has a two-part role. The first is a more traditional data protection officer type role, which overlaps into that world of information security and ensures that the business operates in a way where it considers not only data protection risks but also information security risks.

The other part of his role within the UK business is looking at potential opportunities and threats. This covers Sharp internally, helping its business customers navigate complex issues around regulations and technology.

For instance, when the UK left the European Union, it adopted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in full, which, as Riley points out, has meant businesses could continue to operate with data flows to and from the EU without too much change.

But, he says: “The UK will likely diverge away from things like the GDPR, which leads to more uncertainty. Part of my role is to understand that level of uncertainty and then help support Sharp internally.”

Looking at technology risks and opportunities, many business leaders want to capitalise on the opportunities generative AI (GenAI) has to offer. But from a regulatory compliance perspective, Riley errs on the side of caution. “There are so many risks around GenAI that are poorly understood,” he warns.

Riley recently posted an article on LinkedIn exploring the risks of the technology, given how easy ChatGPT is to use.

“We need to start drawing some lines here. We need to start educating people on some of the real fundamental differences with the AI models, so at least people can make an informed decision,” he says.

While business leaders will want to see the benefits of GenAI, they also want to use it in a safe and secure way, he adds.