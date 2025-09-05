Neos Networks to deliver live broadcast connectivity for Premier League

Broadcast infrastructure provider NEP Connect has selected Neos Networks in support of the delivery of live English Premier League men’s football for the 2025–26 season.

Formerly known as SIS Live, NEP Connect boasts a long record in sports broadcasting and providing global critical connectivity services. The company’s technology team delivers content to sports viewers worldwide via its satellite and Anylive fibre infrastructure.

As well as supporting broadcasters such as the BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Sky Sports, NEP Connect works with commercial brands like Red Bull, Audi and McDonald’s to deliver experiential live events and social network streaming.

Neos Networks believes the broadcast industry’s shift to remote production has raised the bar for live delivery, with full-HD 1080p now the standard across major events. This demands significantly increased bandwidth and ultra-low latency connections to ensure “flawless” picture quality in real time. Additionally, the firm says the growing use of multiple camera angles – including aerial drone footage, 360-degree views, and on-field close-ups – has enhanced the immersive experience for fans watching at home or on mobile devices.

Meeting these requirements means building network infrastructure that can handle not only larger data volumes, but also the complex routing and synchronisation of multiple high-bandwidth video feeds – capabilities that Neos insists it is uniquely equipped to provide in partnership with NEP Connect.

The agreement extends a seven-year relationship between the two companies that will see Neos tasked with providing high-capacity, low latency fibre connectivity.

Already having fibre backhaul in place across all 20 Premier League stadiums, Neos Networks was uniquely positioned to support NEP’s rapid mobilisation ahead of the upcoming season.

The fibre infrastructure will enable the live transport of high-definition broadcast feeds to NEP’s remote production hubs, reducing the need for on-site trucks and personnel, while maintaining the broadcast quality and resilience demanded by top-tier sport.

Underpinned by Neos Network’s UK-wide network, the connectivity being provided also includes geographically diverse circuits to ensure maximum uptime, supporting NEP’s commitment to delivering uninterrupted coverage across multiple platforms.

“Live broadcast delivery demands absolute performance – from resilience and latency to geographic reach – and our relationship with NEP has always been built around meeting those challenges head-on,” said Lee Myall, CEO at Neos Networks.

“This latest project builds on a strong foundation of trust and shared understanding, and we’re pleased to continue supporting NEP with reliable, high-quality connectivity as they deliver some of the UK’s most-watched sporting content.”

Vince Russell, NEP Connect managing director, added: “We’re very proud to continue to provide connectivity solutions to Premier League venues via the unrivalled NEP Connect Anylive network, and our partnership with Neos Networks is a key component of this delivery. Our work together is focused on supporting our customers with connectivity that is reliable, scalable to their needs and backed by industry-leading expertise so they can be successful in delivering for their audiences.”