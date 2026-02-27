Australia inks five-year deal with Microsoft to drive AI and cloud adoption

The Australian government has struck a major five-year volume sourcing agreement with Microsoft to speed up adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies across the public sector.

Dubbed VSA6, the agreement, negotiated by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) on behalf of the Commonwealth, is expected to provide cost certainty to government agencies through stable pricing, improved discounts, and capped price increases that will shield the Australian Public Service (APS) from global price fluctuations.

Through the deal, which commences on 1 July 2026, the APS will be able to access Microsoft’s core enterprise and cloud stack, including Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft 365, Azure cloud services and Dynamics 365, as well as security and identity services.

Chris Fechner, CEO of the DTA, said the renewed arrangement introduces a standardised contracting framework that will strengthen the government’s ability to operate critical ICT infrastructure into the future.

“The recent review of our single-seller arrangements confirmed their value in delivering stronger protections, better terms and significant cost savings for the Australian government,” Fechner said. “Building on these strengths, the Microsoft VSA6 will deliver benefits for all agencies, particularly smaller entities, while supporting the government’s digital transformation agenda.”

The DTA recently revealed that the government’s single-seller arrangements have achieved A$1.6bn in discounts between 2019 and 2024. These savings have allowed the government to invest in core services such as healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Beyond technology procurement, arrangements like the Microsoft VSA6 also make broader economic contributions, the DTA said. Over 10,000 Australians are currently employed by single-seller arrangement vendors, with the companies making ongoing investments in long-term workforce capability and skills development across the country.

As part of the deal, Microsoft is establishing a A$1.55m training fund for the APS to deliver tailored skills training, including for ethical AI use.