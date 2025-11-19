Qatar Airways claims Starlink in-flight connectivity benchmark

In the latest airline connectivity win for the SpaceX-owned connectivity provider, and hot on the heels of arch-rival Emirates making a similar announcement, Qatar Airways has accelerated its Starlink installation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. It was also the first airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001).

Qatar Airways claims to be the operator of the largest number of Starlink-equipped widebody aircraft and the only carrier in the MENA region currently offering Starlink in-flight connectivity. It has described the expansion as “reaffirming its position as the world’s leading airline for innovation, reliability and unmatched passenger experience.”

The airline sees the deal as a major milestone in its Starlink roll-out, equipping over 100 widebody aircraft with the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky.

It also regards the move as an achievement representing one of the most rapid and ambitious Starlink installation programmes in the aviation industry, that furthermore is being implemented ahead of the initially expected schedule to bring the service to passengers even sooner.

Since its launch of the world’s first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 in October 2024, meaning it has more than half of its widebody fleet now Starlink-connected, Qatar Airways has operated over 30,000 flights across six continents with gate-to-gate connectivity. This includes key destinations across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas.

To date, Qatar Airways has completed the roll-out programme for its Boeing 777 fleet, and is rapidly finalising the Starlink roll-out across its Airbus A350 aircraft, also set to be completed ahead of schedule.

Qatar Airways believes its new connectivity service is “game-changing”, and transforming the onboard experience for both business and leisure travellers by enabling streaming, gaming and working at 35,000 feet.

“Qatar Airways continues to lead the industry by setting new benchmarks with action, and not just intent,” said Qatar Airways group chief executive officer Mohammed Al-Meer. “We have expedited our Starlink roll-out, which is now advancing ahead of schedule as Qatar Airways brings the best travel experience to our passengers as an immediate priority, not a future ambition.

“Equipping over 100 widebody aircraft since the launch of our first Starlink-equipped flight in October 2024 reflects this commitment,” he said. “We now operate up to 200 daily Starlink-connected flights to key destinations to ensure our passengers stay seamlessly connected with speeds faster than many home Wi-Fi services. Whether working, streaming movies and sports, or staying in touch with friends and family, staying connected at 35,000 feet has never been more convenient.”

The increased deployment of Starlink connectivity comes after the airline announced it had rolled out SITA’s next-generation software-defined wide-area network to keep global outstations connected, secure and resilient.

This installation was made to address the dual challenges that modern airlines face through rising passenger volumes and increasingly complex digital operations, resulting in legacy networks being stretched to unprecedented levels of tolerance.