Saudi Arabia partners with Humain and Qualcomm to power next global AI frontier

Ahead of the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Humain and Qualcomm Technologies announced a landmark partnership to deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the country, a project that could redefine how nations build and scale AI capabilities.

The initiative will see the deployment of Qualcomm’s AI200 and AI250 rack services, targeting 200 megawatts of AI compute power starting in 2026. Once operational, it will enable both Saudi and global enterprises to run AI inferencing at scale.

As part of its Saudi Vision 2030, the initiative supports the state’s goal to build a strong digital economy and reduce its dependence on oil. By combining powerful datacentres with advanced on-site AI systems, it creates a more flexible and efficient way to run AI across different industries. The project also highlights Saudi Arabia’s ambition to develop its own AI expertise, strengthen digital independence and attract global investment in high-tech innovation.

“With Qualcomm’s world-class AI infrastructure solutions, we’re shaping the foundation of the Kingdom’s AI future,” said Tareq Amin, chief executive officer at Humain. “This collaboration unites Humain’s deep regional insight and full AI stack capabilities with Qualcomm’s unmatched semiconductor technology and product leadership. Together, we will enable Saudi Arabia to lead the next wave of global AI and semiconductor innovation.”

The partnership builds on an earlier announcement made at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in May 2025, where both companies outlined their intent to accelerate AI deployment in the region. This agreement makes that vision tangible, creating a network of AI datacentres capable of serving global inferencing workloads, all managed from Saudi soil.

“By establishing advanced AI datacentres powered by Qualcomm’s industry-leading inference solutions, we are helping the Kingdom create a technology ecosystem that will accelerate its AI ambitions of becoming a hub of intelligent computing,” he said.

Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm, said: “Together with Humain, we are laying the groundwork for transformative AI-driven innovation that will empower enterprises, government organisations and communities in the region and globally.”

At the heart of this effort lies Humain’s Saudi-developed ALLaM AI models, which will be integrated with Qualcomm’s global AI platforms to offer customised, scalable services across multiple sectors, from government and finance to energy and healthcare. This combination promises not just localised innovation, but globally competitive AI performance that leverages Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic position and strong data infrastructure.