Women in Cybersecurity Middle East marks five years of impact at Black Hat MEA

At Black Hat MEA in Riyadh, the spotlight this year was not only on cutting-edge cyber threats or the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, but also the rising role of women in cyber security across the Middle East. This year marks the fifth anniversary of Women in Cybersecurity Middle East’s (WiCSME) partnership with Black Hat MEA, a milestone that co-founder Reem Faraj AlShammari describes as a “transformation in how women contribute to the sector”.

“WiCSME is not only attending – we are also contributing as content creators, mindset changers and part of a historical moment,” AlShammari told Computer Weekly. “We are helping shape a space where women can be visible, empowered and integral to the digital ecosystem of the region.”

Over the past five years, the landscape for women in cyber security in the Middle East has evolved rapidly, she said. “I see women flourishing, playing the role of partners in securing the digital era and continuously being empowered.”

This growth, she added, is built on a long-standing tradition of female empowerment in the region, reinforced by contemporary initiatives led by governments, organisations and communities such as WiCSME.

Regional initiatives are playing a critical role. Countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have launched programmes aimed at enhancing female representation in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers, with particular focus on technology and cyber security.

These initiatives include educational scholarships, mentorship programmes, targeted recruitment campaigns and public campaigns to raise awareness of women’s achievements in tech. The objective is to address persistent challenges, underrepresentation in technical roles, limited access to leadership positions, and gaps in exposure to emerging technologies such as AI and cloud cyber security.

AlShammari emphasises that these initiatives are about more than just numbers. “It’s about creating opportunities where women can contribute meaningfully, gain visibility and influence the digital landscape,” she said.

WiCSME complements these efforts by focusing on skills development, professional networking and practical exposure, ensuring that women are prepared for the demands of a rapidly changing cyber security environment.

A particular focus for WiCSME is the integration of AI in cyber security, reflecting a broader regional push to harness emerging technologies responsibly. “AI is a two-edged sword. Waiting for maturity is not an option – those who delay risk falling behind,” warned AlShammari.

She believes that equipping women with technical knowledge and leadership skills in AI and cyber security is key to ensuring that the next generation of digital professionals can secure critical infrastructures while advancing innovation.

We want to continue creating opportunities, growing networks and equipping women to lead in cyber security, AI and beyond. This is how we build a workforce that is not only skilled, but also diverse, resilient and ready to meet the challenges of a digital world Reem Faraj AlShammari, Women in Cybersecurity Middle East

Beyond technical expertise, AlShammari highlights the importance of visibility and influence. Programmes that showcase women in leadership roles, provide platforms for speaking engagements, and foster mentorship networks are all essential to cultivating a diverse and resilient cyber security workforce. In her view, diversity is not just a matter of representation, it is a strategic imperative for national and regional security.

WiCSME’s partnership with Black Hat MEA is a concrete example of these principles in action. The organisation works to create opportunities for women to lead, innovate and contribute meaningfully to cyber security discussions at the highest level, shaping the sector not just locally but across the Middle East. AlShammari points out that these efforts also help form a global sisterhood, connecting regional talent with international peers to exchange knowledge, mentorship and best practices.

“The goal is clear,” she said. “We want to continue creating opportunities, growing networks and equipping women to lead in cyber security, AI and beyond. This is how we build a workforce that is not only skilled, but also diverse, resilient and ready to meet the challenges of a digital world.”

As WiCSME celebrates five years of partnership with Black Hat MEA, its influence extends far beyond attendance at a conference. The organisation is helping shape the future of the Middle East’s digital workforce, ensuring that women are positioned at the forefront of innovation, leadership and cyber security resilience.