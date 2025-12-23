Top 10 ANZ stories of 2025

The technology landscape in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in 2025 was dominated with key developments related to cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI), with data breaches and agentic AI taking centre stage throughout the year.

In July, Australia flag carrier Qantas reported a cyber attack on a third-party platform used by one of its contact centres, exposing the personal data of 5.7 million customers. The high-profile incident follows a record number of data breaches in 2024, prompting calls for stronger security measures across businesses and government agencies.

The concerns over security, however, did not derail plans by ANZ organisations to press on with their digital transformation efforts, particularly the use of AI to transform operations and improve productivity. Canva, for one, expects to save some 30,000 person-hours this year from its workflow automation and agentic AI platform.

Elsewhere, organisations are laying the necessary data foundation, including investments in graph databases to provide the context and data relationships for trustworthy AI, as well as cloud-based data platforms to unlock the value of data in AI and analytics initiatives.

In this roundup of the top IT stories in ANZ this year, Computer Weekly recaps some of the key themes that kept CIOs and technology suppliers across the region busy throughout the year.

1. Fewer data breaches in Australia, but human error now a bigger threat Australian privacy commissioner warns that the human factor is a growing threat as notifications caused by staff mistakes rose significantly even as total breaches declined 10% from a record high.

2. How CISOs are tackling cyber security challenges Security chiefs at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in Sydney share insights on navigating board communication, organisational resilience and the importance of understanding business needs.

3. How Jetstar is tapping data analytics Low-cost carrier Jetstar is using the Snowflake data platform to optimise the number of meals to carry onboard and to generate flight schedules, among other data analytics initiatives to improve its operations.

4. Australian data breaches hit record high in 2024 More than 1,100 data breaches were reported in Australia last year, a 25% jump from 2023, prompting calls for stronger security measures across businesses and government agencies.

5. How to tackle your infrastructure technical debt Gartner analysts explain how infrastructure and operations teams can address the accumulation of outdated systems and make a compelling business case for upgrades.

6. Qantas details impact of data breach on 5.7 million customers Australian flag carrier begins notifying millions of individuals after a cyber attack on a call centre, confirming that while financial and passport details are safe, a significant volume of other personal information was compromised.

7. How Australian firms are using graph databases Banks, miners and police forces in Australia are among those using graph databases to provide the context and data relationships needed for more accurate and trustworthy AI, moving projects from experimentation to production.