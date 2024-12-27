lhboucault - stock.adobe.com
Top 10 ANZ stories of 2024
The 2024 tech landscape in Australia and New Zealand was dotted with developments spanning cloud migrations and AI adoption to heightened data security and real-time data streaming
The IT landscape in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) was abuzz with key developments in 2024, with cloud migration, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and data security taking centre stage throughout the year.
For example, Nib, a major Australian health insurer, completed its nine-year journey to the cloud and moved most workloads to Amazon Web Services (AWS) while retailer Kmart leveraged event streaming for insights into its retail operations.
Security remained a top concern, with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner’s (OAIC) data breach report highlighting the risks associated with third-party data handling, underscoring the need for ANZ organisations to proactively address supply chain vulnerabilities.
On the AI front, Australia’s utilities sector was actively exploring the technology’s potential, while AWS opened a new Builder Studio in Melbourne, providing a space for customers and partners to develop and test AI prototypes.
In this round-up of the top IT stories in ANZ this year, we recap some of the key themes that kept CIOs and technology suppliers across the region busy throughout the year.
1. Nib shutters last datacentre, moves most workloads to AWS
The Australian health and travel insurance provider has closed the last of its seven datacentres, marking the end of its nine-year cloud migration programme.
2. How ANZ organisations can address challenges in AI adoption
Pure Storage’s global CTO, Alex McMullan, discusses the data and sustainability challenges in AI adoption, which can be addressed by centralising datasets and focusing on data quality and management.
3. Kmart taps event streaming for real-time insights
Retailer’s Hamilton event streaming platform delivers real-time insights on container shipments, sales and customer interactions to support its online retail business.
4. Vodafone to double mobile network coverage in Australia
Following a network-sharing agreement with Optus, Vodafone will double its mobile network coverage in Australia by 2025, reaching 98.4% of the population.
5. How Qualtrics is driving experience management with AI
During the Sydney leg of its X4 conference, Qualtrics’ top executives dived deeper into its efforts to help organisations improve customer and employee experiences with AI.
6. Bond University deploys Nutanix for on-premise servers
Australian university has migrated 700 on-premise servers to Nutanix following impending hardware refresh and desire to improve disaster recovery.
7. Australian data breach report highlights supply chain risks
The OAIC has called for organisations to proactively address privacy risks from outsourcing personal information handling to third parties.
8. AWS launches Builder Studio in Melbourne
The Builder Studio will help customers and partners build prototype AI projects to validate and test their ideas before deployment.
9. Australian utilities explore potential of AI
Australia’s utilities sector is exploring and implementing AI to enhance grid stability, manage rooftop solar and prepare for the influx of electric vehicles.
10. How IAG is tapping data streaming
The insurance group is using Kafka’s data streaming capabilities to integrate disparate data sources and provide real-time data services to support its business.