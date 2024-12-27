Top 10 ANZ stories of 2024

The IT landscape in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) was abuzz with key developments in 2024, with cloud migration, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and data security taking centre stage throughout the year.

For example, Nib, a major Australian health insurer, completed its nine-year journey to the cloud and moved most workloads to Amazon Web Services (AWS) while retailer Kmart leveraged event streaming for insights into its retail operations.

Security remained a top concern, with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner’s (OAIC) data breach report highlighting the risks associated with third-party data handling, underscoring the need for ANZ organisations to proactively address supply chain vulnerabilities.

On the AI front, Australia’s utilities sector was actively exploring the technology’s potential, while AWS opened a new Builder Studio in Melbourne, providing a space for customers and partners to develop and test AI prototypes.

In this round-up of the top IT stories in ANZ this year, we recap some of the key themes that kept CIOs and technology suppliers across the region busy throughout the year.

2. How ANZ organisations can address challenges in AI adoption Pure Storage’s global CTO, Alex McMullan, discusses the data and sustainability challenges in AI adoption, which can be addressed by centralising datasets and focusing on data quality and management.