Cyber industry welcomes women, but challenges persist

Almost three-quarters of female cyber pros say they feel relatively comfortable in cyber security and describe the career as a welcoming one, but the same old challenges still persist and women continue to report disproportionately higher rates of layoffs, and challenges around career advancement and skills compared to men, according to an ISC2 study marking International Women’s Day on 8 March.

In an annual study of the how women perceive and are perceived in the cyber realm, ISC2, a nonprofit member organisation for security workers, spoke to more than 2,600 women in the field – although this was just 16% of the overall sample.

While 72% of women said they felt cyber was a welcoming career path, and job satisfaction increased from 67% to 71% in the past 12 months, women were more likely than men to report experiencing layoffs in the last year, and a third said that pay or promotion inequity was holding them back.

Echoing wider challenges that affect women throughout the technology industry, nearly half of female cyber practitioners identified work-life balance or caregiving demands as the biggest challenges to sticking around and climbing the career ladder. Women are also more likely than men to say they have given thought to switching careers due to current market conditions.

And two in five male participants – 42% of the total – said they were “unaware” of any challenges and had not seen any significant barriers for women, a response rate two-and-a-half times higher than reported by women.

“It is encouraging to hear that 72% of women say cyber security is a welcoming field. Yet at the same time, we are still feeling a discrepancy in the number of women represented on security teams,” said ISC2 CEO Scott Beale. “This inherently raises a question: if women feel included, why are we not seeing greater retention progress in the field?

“Our research shows that while women remain underrepresented, they are outpacing men in developing significant AI and machine‑learning capabilities. That’s a powerful signal of where this profession is headed. But the data also reminds us that challenges remain. We need to remove barriers to advancement and ensure every talented professional has the support and opportunity to grow. That’s how we not only strengthen our industry, but also build a safer, more secure cyber world,” said Beale