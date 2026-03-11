Oracle cost-cutting points to AI infrastructure gamble

The questions asked during Oracle’s Q3 FY26 earnings call is indicative of the legitimate concerns investors have over whether spending vast sums of money on building advanced datacentres with the latest artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration hardware will deliver a return on investment (ROI). This is a concern not only for those who invest in tech stocks and shares, but also IT and business leaders, who the hyperscalers are relying on to repay the IT infrastructure costs they are incurring.

Oracle posted cloud infrastructure revenue of $4.9bn, up 84% from last year, while its cloud applications business reported revenue of $4bn, a 13% increase.

The company is committed to spending $533bn on AI infrastructure to meet what it calls its remaining performance obligation (RPO), which is effectively the volume of compute capacity it will require to fulfil customer contracts.

Last month, the company announced that to meet the contracted demand from its largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, including AMD, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, TikTok, and xAI, it expects to raise $45-50bn of gross cash proceeds during the 2026 calendar year. It plans to achieve this using a combination of debt and equity financing.

But along with growing debt, Bloomberg recently reported that the company is planning thousands of job cuts as it drives forward its datacentre expansion plans to support AI workloads.

The company claims AI models for generating computer code have become so efficient that it has restructured product development teams into smaller, more agile and productive groups, enabling it to build more software in less time with fewer people.

During the earnings call, Oracle co-CEO Mike Cecilia said: “The use of AI coding tools inside Oracle is enabling smaller engineering teams to deliver more complete solutions to our customers more quickly. We are building brand-new SaaS [software as a service] products using AI, and also embedding AI agents right into our existing applications suites.”