Zendesk to acquire Forethought in major agentic AI play

Customer service software giant Zendesk has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Forethought as it looks to boost the capabilities of its artificial intelligence (AI) agents, which the company expects will handle more customer interactions than human agents this year.

Through the proposed acquisition, which Computer Weekly understands is Zendesk’s largest in two decades, Forethought’s self-improving AI will be integrated into Zendesk’s Resolution platform, allowing AI agents to generate, adapt and execute complex workflows across different service channels.

“The era of simply managing conversations is over,” said Tom Eggemeier, Zendesk CEO. “The future of customer experience requires agentic capabilities built for definitive resolution. Forethought’s advanced capabilities perfectly align with our vision for agentic service. Together, we will be scaling self-improving AI that learns from every interaction. But technology is just the means. Resolution is our identity, and loyalty is the outcome.”

Zendesk’s AI agents can learn from customer conversations without the need for manual retraining, working in tandem with human agents to resolve over 80% of routine interactions today. With Forethought, Zendesk will be able to provide specialised AI agents for business-to-business, consumer and employee use cases, as well as native voice automation.

Notably, the Forethought platform will extend AI into existing enterprise systems even where application programming interfaces (APIs) do not exist, eliminating manual work and unlocking previously unreachable workflows.

Sami Ghoche, co-founder and CEO of Forethought, noted that joining Zendesk was the fastest way to accelerate the startup’s mission to transform customer experience for every business.

“With Zendesk’s platform, resources and global reach, we will bring our technology to many more organisations around the world, move faster on innovation and continue pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in customer experience,” he said.