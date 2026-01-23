Singapore debuts world’s first governance framework for agentic AI

Singapore has launched a governance framework for agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems, which are capable of independent reasoning and action, to address the growing security and operational risks posed by AI agents.

The Model AI Governance Framework (MGF) for Agentic AI was announced on 22 January 2026 by Singapore’s minister for digital development and information, Josephine Teo, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the framework builds on Singapore’s existing AI governance guidelines from 2019 but focuses on addressing the challenges of using AI agents that do more than just generate content.

Unlike generative AI, agentic AI systems can plan across multiple steps to achieve specific objectives. They can interact with their environment, such as updating customer databases or processing payments without direct human intervention. While this improves business productivity, the IMDA warned of risks arising from unauthorised or erroneous actions taken by AI agents.

“The increased capability and autonomy of agents also create challenges for effective human accountability, such as greater automation bias, or the tendency to over-trust an automated system that has performed reliably in the past,” IMDA added.

The MGF serves as a guide for organisations that are deploying AI agents, covering both in-house development and third-party agentic AI tools, ensuring safe and effective implementation.

Recommended governance actions include defining limits on an agent’s autonomy and access to data and tools, defining checkpoints where human approval is required to guard against automation bias, and implementing baseline testing and continuous monitoring throughout an AI agent’s lifecycle. Users should also know when they are engaging with an agent and be trained to oversee agentic AI systems effectively.