AI governance provides guardrails for faster innovation

With the growing adoption of generative AI (GenAI) across the Asia-Pacific region, some organisations, especially those in unregulated industries, may be hesitant to implement governance frameworks, fearing that red tape will stifle innovation.

However, Grant Case, field chief data officer for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Dataiku, argues the opposite is true: clear boundaries are essential for speed.

Speaking to Computer Weekly in a recent interview, Case noted that while the region leads in GenAI usage, eroding user trust in AI outputs can derail AI initiatives. Establishing governance guardrails, he argued, can help to plug the trust gap.

However, Case often encounters the misconception that governance slows down AI initiatives. “We see the exact opposite,” he said. “The organisations in this region that are moving the fastest are the ones that have already established a strong AI governance stance.”

He likened AI governance to highway safety barriers. Just as barriers allow vehicles to travel safely at higher speeds, governance provides the confidence necessary for rapid development.

“To move faster, you need to understand where the boundaries are,” Case explained. “Organisations that set those parameters early on eliminate the hesitation around innovation, because teams know exactly what is permissible.”