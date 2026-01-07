India and Singapore outpace global peers in agentic AI adoption

Organisations in Asian markets are moving faster than their Western counterparts in monetising artificial intelligence (AI), with India and Singapore leading the global shift from cost-cutting to revenue generation.

According to research from technology consultancy Thoughtworks, the “era of efficiency” is effectively over.

The study, which surveyed 3,500 IT decision-makers and C-suite leaders globally, found that 77% of business leaders have evolved their AI strategies from identifying cost savings to driving growth and innovation.

However, the speed of this transition varies by region, with Asian nations having the highest levels of optimism and adoption around AI.

India has emerged as the most aggressive adopter of growth-focused AI strategies. Along with Brazil, India is the most optimistic market surveyed, with 49.2% of executives expecting more than 15% revenue uplift from AI in the next five years. Germany is more cautious at 28.8%, and Australia sits at 20%.

Nearly half of global leaders expect AI to deliver more than 15% revenue uplift within a decade.

On the prevalence of “AI FOMO” – fear of missing out – among business leaders, the research revealed that those in Singapore reported the highest level of competitive anxiety globally, with 66% of Singapore executives stating they feel pressure to adopt AI quickly, followed closely by India at 62.8%.