APAC enterprises to boost AI spend by 15% in 2026

Enterprises across Asia-Pacific (APAC) are doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, with 96% of organisations planning to increase their AI investments by an average of 15% in 2026, a new study has found.

According to Lenovo’s CIO playbook 2026 study conducted by IDC, the growth in AI investments is driven by changing business priorities. While improving productivity has been a key goal of AI and automation efforts, CIOs have now earmarked revenue growth as their top business priority this year.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Rakshit Ghura, vice-president and general manager of digital workplace solutions at Lenovo, highlighted the change in executive mindset.

“Increasing revenue – the top line and bottom line – is becoming the top-notch requirement for enterprises. It was at the number eight position last year; this time, it is number one,” said Ghura. “Enterprises want to completely transform with AI, redo their traditional operating models, and embrace new ways of working.”

The report, which surveyed 920 technology leaders, suggested that the hype phase of AI is giving way to real-world projects. About 66% of organisations in the region are now either piloting or systematically adopting AI.

In addition, 88% of APAC organisations expect returns from AI projects this year, with an anticipated return on investment (ROI) of $2.85 for every dollar invested.

However, the source of this investment is changing. The report found that half of non-IT departments are now funding AI initiatives, with projects increasingly originating from marketing, finance, and business units rather than the CIO’s office alone.

Scott Tease, vice-president and general manager of enterprise product line at Lenovo, noted that successful AI adoption now relies on partnerships between IT and business teams.

“If a CIO wants to pick an operating system or database, they make that decision and implement it. With AI, they likely have the AI skills, but they don’t know the business problem well enough,” Tease said. “That is why projects coming from outside the IT department are so important.”