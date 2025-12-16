Singlife taps Salesforce Agentforce to drive agentic AI strategy

Singapore-based insurer Singlife has started deploying Salesforce Agentforce to assist customer service teams as part of a broader move to harness the capabilities of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across its business.

Through the platform, the company will use AI agents to parse complex insurance product documentation and serve accurate answers to human agents in real-time. While Singlife has previously experimented with generative AI for code generation, this marks the company’s first major foray into AI agents.

Romil Sharma, group head of technology and operations at Singlife, told Computer Weekly that the decision to go with Salesforce was driven by the scalability and ease of deployment offered by a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, compared to building custom AI agents with platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings from hyperscalers.

Other factors that sealed the deal with Salesforce included resiliency and cost, according to Sharma. Following a selection process in August 2025 and contractual work a month later, the system is now being used by close to 30 customer service agents. By January 2026, the firm intends to expand the deployment to 100 agents.

Singlife’s Agentforce implementation relies on Salesforce’s Data 360 data platform, formerly known as the Salesforce Data Cloud. The company has ingested some 150 documents, such as product manuals, frequently asked questions (FAQs), and training guides, into the platform.

When a customer service agent launches a query, an AI agent retrieves relevant information to provide an answer with citations, alleviating the need for the human agent to sift through different versions of product documents and other information that have been modified over time.

Sharma noted that the goal of the agentic AI initiative is to improve customer service operations rather than reduce headcount. “Our game is not to cut down the people,” he said, adding that the technology allows human agents to handle higher volumes of queries as the business grows.