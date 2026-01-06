The networks that will turn potential into profit in 2026

Of all the technology topics covered by industry analysts, financiers and pundits over the course of 2025, perhaps the most interesting was that of the so-called artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Very much a dog that didn’t bark over the past 12 months – just go ask Nvidia – those supposedly in the know ended the year more or less hedging their bets, predicting that something still “may likely” happen in the general IT space in 2026.

Yet in networking and telecoms, it can be said with some certainty that, in 2026, AI will be as indispensable as it has been for the recent past. And if 2025 was the year in which the potential of AI in networking was realised, 2026 will be a year in which networks will need to be constructed to turn this potential into profit.

As businesses and connectivity providers alike know only too well, soaring AI capacity means network infrastructure is constantly having to adapt to a multitude of external pressures and unprecedented strains.

In December 2025, IT and networking giant Cisco noted that with 22.4 billion internet of things (IoT) devices generating more than 90 zettabytes of data a year, the next 12 months will see organisations tap into the vast well of telemetry, machine, IoT and industrial IoT (IIoT) data. AI is absolutely fundamental in analysing and combining these sources of business intelligence.

Growth brings challenges As a result, AI has fuelled an unprecedented surge in network demand, with the emergence and widespread adoption of agentic AI-enabled applications further reshaping infrastructure requirements, prompting a rapid evolution in networking solutions. Keeping pace with the next wave of AI growth will require new long-haul networks to enable the rapid scaling of capacity needs in both existing and emerging enterprise setups. This next generation of networks will have to keep pace with AI, offering extended and greater overall network capacity and capability. Assessing in April 2025 how to solve these issues, leading research firm Omdia observed in a study, The all-photonics network enables the next-gen digital economy, that to drive the continued growth of the global AI economy, networks will need to evolve significantly to deliver enhanced capabilities. The analyst said new, advanced optical networks were necessary to meet advanced application and service requirements, and address surging capacity needs within tight capital expenditure targets. This message will ring ever truer in 2026. As well as supporting business agility to match bandwidth supply to service utilisation, the new advanced networks that will be deployed will need to offer the opportunity to have infrastructure with lower power consumption per bit to meet sustainability goals and reduce energy costs. And to display clearly the crushing need to address the challenge, the Omdia research calculated that when measured in gigawatts, total global datacentre capacity – what the analyst called the key enabling infrastructure for AI capabilities – is set to grow by 57% from 2024 to 2027. Next-generation optical networks will almost certainly begin to emerge during 2026, build upon advances in core optics technology to offer improved system reach capabilities, cost optimisation, enhanced optical switching and improvements in multilayer and supplier management supported by the standards community. For enterprises in particular, such infrastructure will offer benefits such as greater security, agility and return on investment for their AI and cloud adoption. But there could be some headwinds approaching businesses. Looking ahead to the new year, networking giant Cisco noted in December 2025 that the networking industry stood at an inflection point, with an emerging trend of AI infrastructure debt. That is to say, in the race to deploy AI, firms were deploying systems on top of ageing infrastructures that were never built for the demands of the current work environment. Analysts and tech firms alike believe that 2026 will be defined by firms that modernise their fundamental network infrastructure, building what Cisco called “a resilient, AI-ready backbone to power a safer, faster, transformative future”. The company also predicted that manufacturing, energy and logistics teams will increasingly use IIoT data to cut downtime and improve efficiency, marking the second phase of AI’s evolution. This shift, it said, would be powered by advances in specialised AI chips, TinyML, for ultra-efficient on-device inference, while federated learning trains models across distributed edge devices without centralising sensitive data. Cisco stressed that embedding security into the infrastructure would be essential to protect these workloads as they scale. Another area of networking to keep an eye on will be quantum. 2025 saw a number of advances in the area, both in the software and hardware domains and it’s not unreasonable to expect a lot more of both this coming year. In the hardware space, recent work has revealed chips that enable quantum communication over existing fibre without specialised infrastructure. 2026 will also see more research into networks tapping into the behaviour of quantum particles, with commercialisation around 2030.