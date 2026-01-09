What will the DEI landscape of the tech sector look like in 2026?

“When I look towards 2026, I find myself caught between cautious optimism and frustration,” said Karen Blake, tech inclusion strategist and former co-CEO of the Tech Talent Charter.

It’s a sentiment those in the technology sector have felt many times over the past 10 years, where the number of women in the technology sector has crept up from 16% in 2015 to 22% in 2025.

This six percentage point increase represents both a massive improvement and a devastatingly slow one – this change has come through a large amount of effort from many dedicated organisations and individuals, but there’s no denying the improvement feels small in comparison with the amount of effort put in.

“We’ve reached 441,000 women working as IT specialists, 22% of the profession, up from 19% six years ago when the sector had just 315,000 women,” said Blake. “That is progress, hard fought and won. The industry is growing, and we have more women than ever in these roles.

“But to achieve equal representation, we’d need to add another 530,000 women to the sector. We’re talking about more than doubling current numbers.”

Reframing the drive Rather than doubling down to solve these issues, 2025 saw a mass dialling back of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) by employers. A combination of economic uncertainty and financial struggles has meant diversity initiatives at firms – often seen as a “nice to have” rather than a “must have” – are the first to be cut. In some cases, the conversation surrounding DEI has shifted, becoming a quiet and small part of organisations rather than a marketable asset to showcase. This was further exacerbated by behaviour in the US. At the beginning of his current term, Donald Trump ordered the dismantling of DEI programmes, causing a backlash in the UK at companies working with US firms in particular. There is a concern that these trends will continue into 2026, despite research in the past suggesting that firms and their employees fully understand how important a diverse workforce is. As pointed out by Sheridan Ash, co-CEO of technology education charity Tech She Can, the economic climate is not set to become more stable, and disruptive technologies will continue to rock the boat, so how firms approach diversity will begin to look different, meaning firms starting to look at diversity from the perspective of “fairness, skills and access to opportunities” rather than the percentage of women or other underrepresented groups that are in tech roles. “In 2026, diversity initiatives will increasingly be judged on outcomes, tied to business performance metrics that deliver value for the organisation, and its people and the communities it services and works in,” she said. “Companies will continue the move away from centralised DEI teams with more distributed accountability. “As the tech industry enters 2026, the conversation around diversity is no longer about whether it matters, but how it will survive, adapt and prove its value in a more volatile economic and political climate,” said Ash. “After years of bold pledges, public dashboards and high-profile reckonings, the coming year looks set to redefine what diversity in tech actually means – and how seriously the industry is prepared to pursue it.”