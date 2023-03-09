TTC report: Why diversity initiatives matter

The Tech Talent Charter (TTC) – a government-backed initiative aiming to address the tech industry’s diversity gap – has released its annual benchmarking report looking at the state of diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the UK’s technology sector.

As stated in the report, the companies participating in the TTC are ones “leaning into D&I”. Almost 650 companies provided D&I data to TTC, covering roughly 210,245 tech employees, accounting for around 16% of the UK’s tech workforce.

But this small snippet of the UK’s tech workforce has higher than average participation of diverse groups, pointing to the reality that businesses need to make a concerted effort to adopt D&I practices to push D&I forward in organisations.

“Working with the Tech Talent Charter is hugely important as it means that businesses have committed, and are taking action, to make real changes that allow them to attract those from different backgrounds into business and industry, and then keeps them,” said Beverley Hamblet-Bowes, director of human resources (HR) at TTC participant Nominet.

Where D&I makes a difference Both women and ethnic minorities represent a higher proportion of the tech workforce in TTC signatories than in the wider UK tech workforce, with both figures growing in TTC companies over the past year. Women make up 28% of tech workers in TTC organisations, which is 6% more than in the UK’s wider tech workforce. When it came to the overall representation of ethnic minority groups, around a quarter of those working in tech in TTC’s signatory companies are from an ethnic minority background, higher than the 18% in the UK’s overall tech workforce and 11% of the overall working population in the UK. Breaking these figures down further, within TTC firms, 16% of tech workers were Asian or British Asian, versus 9% of the general UK tech workforce and 4% of the UK’s overall working population; and 4% of the TTC signatory base fell into the “other” category, only 1% less than the wider tech population, and the same as the UK’s wider working population. People from a Black, African, Caribbean, or Black British background account for 16% of tech workers in TTC companies, more than the 9% in the general UK tech workforce and the 4% of the UK’s working population. Different aspects of diversity require different interventions, and TTC is clear that lots of initiatives need to be running at once to see an improvement. When TTC participants ranked their top 10 practices for increasing the gender diversity in their organisations, most were focused around hiring, including tools to remove biased language from job adverts, recruitment targets, recruitment specifically aimed at women, and relationships with third parties. Internally, for retention purposes, they offered employee network groups, flexible working opportunities, and support or coaching, especially for those with families. The top 10 interventions looked slightly different when it came to increasing the number of tech employees from ethnic minority groups – observing cultural markers and events, as well as the use of D&I educational resources and training, ranked much higher in importance for improving ethnic diversity than for gender diversity. But at a senior level, the figures tell a different story – even in companies that have signed the Tech Talent Charter, the percentage of women and ethnic minorities in senior leadership positions is low.