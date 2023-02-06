Government urged to address ‘broken’ apprenticeship levy system

The government has been urged to address the issues with its apprenticeship levy, which has been criticised for being needlessly restrictive.

An open letter from several industry bodies has highlighted around £3.5bn in levy funds have been left unused because of the rules surrounding how businesses can spend contributions.

Julian David, chief executive of techUK, one of the bodies that contributed to the letter, said: “Apprenticeships should be at the heart of the strategy to level up skills across the UK, but there is more we can do to enable businesses to reach, attract and retain diverse talent and prepare them with the skills they need.

“There is a real need to continue to support young people and new entrants into the workforce using apprenticeships, but also to support those in the existing workforce to progress and acquire the skills they need for the future of work. The key to this will be to reform the apprenticeship levy to make it flexible and fit for purpose.”

The apprenticeship levy was developed by the government in 2017, and requires employers with an annual wage outgoing of more than £3m to contribute 0.5% of this annual pay bill to the levy, which can then be reclaimed in the form of e-vouchers for fund apprenticeship training.

But these funds cannot be spent on all types of apprenticeships – for example, courses must be longer than a year to qualify, and the cash cannot be spent on non-apprenticeship courses such as work placement programmes or traineeships.

While apprenticeships have been flagged in the past as a good way for the technology sector to train people in the digital and technical skills that are currently lacking, the topic of conversation has since shifted towards lifelong learning and giving existing employees new skills.