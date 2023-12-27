Top 10 IT careers and skills stories of 2023

The technology skills gap is still ongoing, with people not only lacking the technical skills needed for digital roles, but also some of the basic digital skills needed for day-to-day life.

Workers were looking for digital skills, but they were also on the hunt for new jobs, as the tech hiring landscape became uncertain in 2023.

Struggles with the economy and cost of living have made having the right skills and people to do the job more important than ever before.

1. Tech skills shortage still a problem for employers For years, employers have struggled to find skilled workers, and 2023 was no different, with Hays finding 95% of employers experiencing a tech skills shortage in the past year. This was actually an increase from the previous year, leading to employers planning to hire people that can be trained on the job rather than attempt to recruit people with ready-made skills.

3. Tech workers seek alternative employment to avoid redundancy The beginning of the year brought with it uncertainty for those in the tech sector – where previously it was said IT workers were the ones who held the power, 2023 saw a shift towards many tech firms making employees redundant as cost-cutting reduced IT spending. In a bid to avoid losing their jobs, workers began looking for roles in other companies in case their current jobs were eliminated, with CWJobs finding more than half of IT workers already preparing themselves by looking for new positions.

4. Government urged to address ‘broken’ apprenticeship levy system One commonly overlooked route into the technology centre is through apprenticeships, but offering apprenticeships is not a simple feat. In 2017, the government developed the apprenticeship levy to help employers fund training through a contribution and buyback scheme. But this year, several industry bodies wrote an open letter to the government stating the scheme is not fit for purpose because of restrictions surrounding how the levy contributions can be used, adding yet another barrier for IT skills development in the UK.

5. 01 Founders: the coding course where students teach each other Another less traditional route into the technology sector is through courses or coding bootcamps, but in 2023, Computer Weekly spoke to a coding bootcamp with a difference. 01 Founders ensures everyone who goes through its programme will go on to find a job in tech, because its applications process is very stringent, ensuring only those with a good mindset and dedication can join the course. The course is free, open to everyone, and as well as taking part in projects to solidify their knowledge, students often end up teaching each other.

6. Number of girls taking A-level computing still fewer than 3,000 One of the issues commonly cited for a lack of tech skills in the UK is the lack of education in early life about what tech jobs involve, which is still an ongoing issue despite curriculum reform in 2014. Thankfully this year saw the number of students choosing to take computing at both A-Level and GCSE level rise in comparison with last year, as well as an increase in the number of girls taking computing courses at both levels.

7. Computing degrees more popular due to AI, says BCS University courses are a popular route into a technology career, despite computer science graduates being some of the least employed in the past. But this year, BCS found applications to computer science courses at university level were on the rise, mainly due to the widespread introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence. As new tech begins to become more widespread, young people become more aware of some of the roles that may be in demand, such as AI, cyber security and data science, and seek out the educational route which will lead them to these future careers.

8. Tech jobs are on the rise, but soft skills are most coveted, says WEF As some of the fears surrounding mass redundancies began to dissipate, the World Economic Forum found that technology roles will be among the top 10 fastest growing roles over the next 10 years. Technology is increasingly becoming part of everything we do, and the need for people with the skills to fill technology roles isn’t going away. WEF found more than 85% of companies claimed the rise in adoption of digital technologies will be a driver for transformation for them going forward.