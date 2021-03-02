More than 20% of tech employees hesitant to speak about diversity

Almost a quarter of technology workers are cautious about raising concerns about diversity and inclusion (D&I), according to research by the Tech Talent Charter (TTC).

As part of its annual benchmarking report, TTC asked tech sector employees about their perspectives on D&I, and found although more than 80% think D&I initiatives are necessary to improving diversity and inclusion in the sector, 22% are hesitant to bring up diversity issues, which rises to 32% among ethnic minorities.

Talking about the results of the report, TTC CEO Debbie Forster said many people avoid such conversations because of a fear of saying the wrong thing, but she pointed out that “saying nothing is the wrong thing to do”, especially when it comes to ethnicity.

“We all have a role not just to be not racist, but also to be anti-racist,” said Forster.

After pledging in 2020 to move the conversation forward from a focus on gender to a wider focus on diversity and inclusion as a whole, TTC’s 2021 diversity in tech benchmarking report asked its signatories about the ethnic diversity of their organisations, and received a 45% compliance.

Almost 60% of signatories said ethnic diversity is a priority to their companies, and TTC cited a report from an all-party parliamentary group on diversity and inclusion in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) which found that ethnic minorities make up around 16% of the tech sector, more than the UK’s overall workforce, where ethnic minorities make up 12%.

Nimmi Patel, policy manager for skills, talent and diversity at TechUK, warned against blanket terms such as black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) when it comes to talking about ethnicity in the tech sector. She highlighted several reasons for this, including the fact that referring to all ethnic minorities as a whole leaves out the nuance of the situation for people with different ethnic backgrounds.

For example, according to BCS data, while ethnic minorities make up about 18% of the tech workforce as a whole, when broken down, the figures show that 8% of IT specialists are of Indian ethnicity, 2% from a black, African, Caribbean or black British background, and 2% from a Pakistani or Bangladeshi background.

Similarly, within TTC signatory companies, people who are black, Asian or of mixed/multi-ethnic backgrounds or other ethnic minorities made up a quarter of people in tech roles – but when looked at more closely, 15% of people in tech roles were Asian and 6% were black.

Looking at industry-specific figures, black tech workers were in their highest numbers in the personal training and coaching industry, whereas the education management sector saw the largest mean number of tech workers who are Asian.

Retail and health were the two worst sectors for ethnic diversity, with very little representation of ethnic minorities.

The report also found that among its 400-plus signatory companies, women make up a quarter of technical roles, a 1% increase from last year, with 82% saying gender is one of their top diversity priorities.

Among TTC’s signatories, the progress for diversity in tech is slightly ahead of the UK tech sector as a whole, where women make up 17-19% of tech roles.

Women in tech A lack of women in technology-based roles has been a topic of conversation in the tech sector for many years, with the number of women in tech roles barely shifting in the last decade. Talking about the 1% year-on-year increase in the number of women in tech roles among TTC signatories in 2020, Lexie Papaspyrou, project manager, data report, diversity and inclusion at the Tech Talent Charter, said: “While that might seem like a small increase, looking at the context in which it has happened, that is actually quite a pleasing thing to see.” The percentage of women in tech roles fluctuates depending on specific role, industry, region and organisation size. Some roles, such as engineering and IT operations, still had less gender representation compared with roles such as data or user experience and product. In 2020, women made up 20% of IT ops roles, 22% of engineering roles, 36% of data roles and 37% of UX and product roles among TTC signatories. Read more about diversity in tech Many IT workers say their companies are working to address gender diversity in their IT departments, according to Computer Weekly’s salary survey.

Coding bootcamp operators must actively engage with issues of access, diversity and inclusion if they want to stop reproducing the same gendered, racialised and class-based outcomes the tech sector keeps promising. But engineering still saw a year-on-year increase in the number of women in these roles in TTC signatories, up 5% from 2019. When it comes to company size, micro and small companies did quite well in gender diversity, as did larger companies, where a quarter of tech roles were held by woman. But in medium-sized companies, women made up only 23% of tech roles – no change from the previous year. The not-for-profit sector saw the best gender diversity in tech roles, with women accounting for 41% of tech workers, with consulting, events services, human resources and recruitment also having strong female representation in tech roles. Internet services, media, information technology services and security were among the sectors with the lowest gender representation in tech roles, with women accounting for only 11% tech workers in the internet services sector, and 19% in the others. Diana Akanho, senior insight manager for TechNation, suggested that shining a light on the altruism of a role or company could help to increase diverse candidates, especially because many young people say they want to be in roles such as doctors because they want to help people. “They don’t realise you can also help people through particular STEM subjects,” she said.