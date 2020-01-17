TTC benchmark shifts focus from women to diversity in tech sector

The Tech Talent Charter (TTC) is to focus its efforts on improving wider diversity in the technology sector, it has announced alongside its second annual benchmark report.

The charter has grown over the past year from 200-plus to more than 300 signatory companies, accounting for about 700,000 employees across the UK.

Debbie Forster, CEO of the charter, who has always emphasised the importance of “connecting the dots” rather than “reinventing the wheel” when it comes to upping diversity in tech, said the time for talking is over, and the time for affirmative action has begun for shifting the dial on diversity in tech.

“Looking to the year ahead, we are going to be growing the scope of the Tech Talent Charter beyond gender diversity to building an inclusive culture for all,” she said. “This time next year, we hope to have insight into best practice on ethnicity, age, disability, social inclusion, mental health and neurodiversity, as well as wider forms of intersectional diversity.”

The industry collaborative’s annual report on the state of diversity in the technology sector found that in its signatory companies, more than a quarter of technical roles were held by women, compared with just 16% in the industry as a whole.

When split by job role, it was found there are still very few women in roles such as engineers or programmers, whereas some roles, such as quality assurance (QA) and testing, have a large number of female recruits.

Across the industry as a whole, about 48% of QA and testing jobs are held by women; data-based roles and user-centred design roles each comprise 31% females; 29% of product and development roles are held by women; a quarter of IT operations roles are held by women; and female employees make up only 17% of the engineering and programmer workforce.

But when asked why they were working in QA and testing, more than 80% of women in these roles said they ended up there by accident, with 13% saying they took the role to advance their career in the light of “blockers to progression in other technical areas” of the sector.

There are many reasons why women avoid roles in the technology sector, such as misconceptions about what is involved in tech roles, people already in the industry hiring the same type of people because of unconscious bias, and a lack of visible role models.

Similar barriers exist for other under-represented groups, such as black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) individuals, those from the LGBTQIA+ community, or those who are neurodiverse.

In view of this, Forster said the TTC initiative had always planned to start by fighting for gender equality in tech, eventually moving on to shifting the dial for wider diversity.

Broadening the discussion At the charter’s report launch, Forster said: “We are broadening this discussion on diversity. It is no longer just enough to say ‘women’, because we have said all along that if all we did was bring in more white middle class women [to the sector], that’s not more diversity. That’s not the answer.” The UK government was an early backer of the TTC, contributing £350,000 to the initiative to increase diversity in the tech sector and boost digital skills. It has been said that closing the UK’s technology skills gap could be helped by increasing diversity in the sector, because widening the variety of people in the sector creates a bigger pool of talent to choose from. Digital secretary Nicky Morgan said: “The tech sector is making progress in tackling diversity, but there is still more work to do. “A diverse workforce is not only good for society, but it also makes good business sense. I encourage companies employing technology staff to sign the charter.” When signatories to the charter were asked what initiatives they had implemented to improve diversity in their organisations and which had worked, the top five actions were: training and education; gender-neutral branding; attending or holding events aimed at women in tech; flexible working; and “sponsorship” by appointing a diversity and inclusion lead or team to address issues. When it comes to training and education, signatories cited mentorship programmes, returners’ programmes, unconscious bias training, and approaching schools and colleges to educate them about the industry as helpful. When a culture in an organisation is inclusive, people feel they are more able to bring their whole selves to work, which helps them perform better. The TTC’s Forster emphasised the importance of implementing an inclusive culture to attract and retain diverse talent. “From here on, don’t say diversity and inclusion – that drives the wrong behaviour,” she said. “It’s inclusion and diversity – the focus is on that inclusion.” The TTC also said it would be launching a “regional ecosystem” in Leeds focused on people who want to return to the tech workforce after a break, in an effort to grow the talent pool in the local area.