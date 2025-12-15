UK government launches Women in Tech Taskforce

The UK government has launched a Women in Tech Taskforce, designed to dismantle the current barriers faced by women working in, or wanting to work in, the tech sector.

Made up of several experts from the technology ecosystem, the taskforce’s main aim is to boost economic growth, after the recent government-backed Lovelace report found the UK is suffering an annual loss of between £2bn and £3.5bn as a result of women leaving the tech sector or changing roles.

The UK’s technology secretary, Liz Kendall, said: “Technology should work for everyone. That is why I have established the Women in Tech Taskforce, to break down the barriers that still hold too many people back, and to partner with industry on practical solutions that make a real difference.

“This matters deeply to me. When women are inspired to take on a role in tech and have a seat at the table, the sector can make more representative decisions, build products that serve everyone, and unlock the innovation and growth our economy needs.”

The percentage of women in the technology workforce remains at around 22%, having grown marginally over the past five years, and the recent Lovelace report found between 40,000 and 60,000 women are leaving digital roles each year, whether for other tech roles or to leave tech for good.

There are many reasons for this, one being the lack of opportunity to advance their career in their current roles. Research by other organisations has found a lack of flexibility at work and bias also play a part in either preventing women from joining the sector or contributing to their decision to leave IT.

The issues can be traced all the way to school-aged girls, who often choose not to continue with technology subjects. One reason for this is that misconceptions about the skills needed for a tech role make young women feel the sector isn’t for them.

Headed up by the founder and CEO of Stemettes, Anne-Marie Imafidon, the founding members of the taskforce include:

Liz Kendall, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology.

Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder of Stemettes; Women in Tech Envoy.

Allison Kirkby, CEO, BT Group.

Anna Brailsford, CEO and co-founder, Code First Girls.

Francesca Carlesi, CEO, Revolut.

Louise Archer, academic, Institute of Education.

Karen Blake, tech inclusion strategist; former co-CEO of the Tech Talent Charter.

Sue Daley, director tech and Innovation, TechUK.

Vinous Ali, deputy executive director, StartUp Coalition.

Charlene Hunter, founder, Coding Black Females.

Hayaatun Sillem, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering.

Kate Bell, assistant general secretary, TUC.

Amelia Miller, co-founder and CEO, ivee.

Ismini Vasileiou, director, East Midlands Cyber Security Cluster.

Emma O’Dwyer, director of public policy, Uber.

These experts will help the government “identify and dismantle” the barriers preventing women from joining or staying in the tech sector across the areas of education, training and career progression.

They will also advise on how to support and grow diversity in the UK’s tech ecosystem and replicate the success of organisations that already have an even gender split in their tech remits.

Collaboration has been heavily pinpointed in the past as being the only way sustained change can be developed when it comes to diversity in tech, with the taskforce working on advising the government on policy, while also consulting on how government, the tech industry and education providers can work together to make it easier to increase and maintain the number of women in tech.

The taskforce will work in tandem with other government initiatives aimed at encouraging women and young people into technology careers, such as the recently launched TechFirst skills programme and the Regional Tech Booster programme, among others.

The first meeting of the Women in Tech Taskforce took place on 15 December 2025.