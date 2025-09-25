Government launches AI growth zone taskforce to support expansion in North East England

The UK government is supporting the launch of its second artificial intelligence (AI) growth zone in North East England by creating a task force that will work to ensure the proposed benefits of the endeavour are realised.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the task force will comprise a coalition of tech firms, local universities and skills providers who will work together to create jobs and ease any planning issues that arise from the creation of the growth zone.

“With new roles expected, including in construction through to energy to cutting-edge AI, the new taskforce will work hand-in-hand with local organisations to create training and apprenticeship routes that ensure the benefits are felt across the region,” said DSIT in a statement. “With members spanning the AI sector, from datacentre builders to local training providers and world-class researchers, the taskforce kicks off work today [25 September 2025].”

The taskforce’s launch will be overseen by technology secretary Liz Kendall and North East England mayor Kim McGuinness, who said the aim is to “focus minds” on getting the sites that will make up the AI growth zone – in Blyth and Cobalt Park – up and running as quickly as possible.

“Spades are expected in the ground within weeks, with the taskforce laser-focused on unblocking planning issues, securing further investment and ensuring energy access,” said DSIT.

While the taskforce will initially focus on getting the AI growth zone up and running, in the longer term its focus will be on making sure the local economy benefits from the impact of AI, in terms of jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for young people.

“We’re backing local talent with the skills and training they need to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow,” said Kendall. “From laying the physical foundations and building datacentres to launching careers in AI, this growth zone is about creating real opportunities for people right across the region.”

McGuinness, who was elected mayor in May 2024, said the creation of the growth zone stands to have a “transformational” impact on the local economy, with the creation of thousands of jobs for local residents while allowing North East England to lead the way on AI.

“Now we need to work with businesses to develop the talent right here, and make sure the benefits of AI reach the people of the region,” she said. “We’ve already mobilised a taskforce of business leaders, industry experts and skills providers to deliver exactly that. I want kids in school here today to see their place in an AI-driven future, and this is how we make sure it provides a new future for our young people.”

The government’s AI growth zone agenda was announced back in January 2025, in its AI opportunities action plan policy paper, which set out the steps it is planning to take to position the UK as an AI superpower.

The AI growth zones themselves are described by the government as being designated sites that are well-suited to housing AI-enabled datacentres and their supporting infrastructure, as they have access to power supplies of at least 500MW and sympathetic planning support.

The AI growth zone in North East England is the second zone the government has announced, with the first confirmed in January 2025 as being located in Culham, Oxfordshire.