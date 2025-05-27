Government launches search to link UK to European supercomputers

Following on from the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) signed earlier this May, the government has opened up applications for public research organisations to host the UK’s artificial intelligence (AI) Factory Antenna.

Under the Horizon 2020 initiative, the UK has been able to access high-performance computing (HPC) in the European Union (EU). On 12 May, it signed up to the EuroHPC JU, which means the government can submit applications for Horizon Europe-funded EuroHPC JU research and innovation calls, in partnership with other European research institutions.

The successful applicant for the UK’s AI Factory Antenna will be provided with up to €5m in funding to link British high-performance computing research to advanced supercomputers across Europe.

The expression of interest process aims to identify a single organisation or consortium, which will be endorsed by the UK government for submission to EuroHPC’s call for AI Factory Antennae. The UK government is allocating up to £2.5m in funding, which will be matched by the EU if the application is successful.

AI Factories are high performance computing facilities that also provide access to data, training and software support. The chosen organisation will become the UK’s AI Factory Antenna, acting as the gateway to European supercomputers through a partnership with an AI Factory on the continent.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said this will enable UK scientists, startups and public institutions to build larger, more complex AI models – shortening development cycles, accelerating innovation and creating high-skilled jobs across the country.

As part of its AI Opportunities Action Plan, the government has committed to expand international collaboration on computing, which aligns with Labour’s Plan for Change, and helping to accelerate the use of AI across the economy.

DSIT said the UK’s AI Factory Antenna would boost British jobs, help businesses thrive and put money back in people’s pockets. The tie-up with European HPC facilities also represents the government’s renewed partnership with Europe, to drive economic growth and build stronger relationships in the national interest.

Minister for AI Feryal Clark said: “This is about more than faster processing – it’s about putting the UK at the forefront of global AI. With access to some of Europe’s most advanced systems, our researchers and startups will be equipped to lead on cutting-edge breakthroughs and strengthen Britain’s role as a trusted partner in international AI development.”

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday 11 June.

The government has set its sights on making the UK a powerhouse for AI. This requires building AI datacentre infrastructure and bolstering high-tech skills.

Earlier this year, the UK’s first AI growth zone was confirmed as Culham in Oxfordshire, the home of the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority. The government is expected to confirm the next sites for AI Growth Zones soon. It has already received 200 applications from local authorities who want to be considered home to the specialist clusters designed to host AI infrastructure.

Along with AI Growth Zones, it is also heavily promoting the use of AI in the public sector to improve efficiency. Last week, it published an AI Knowledge Hub, which shares examples of how local councils are using technology so others can learn from them – such as an AI assistant that speeds up the reporting of fly-tipping and graffiti in central London.

Later this year, Labour also plans to unveil a 10-year roadmap to increase national compute capacity 20-fold.