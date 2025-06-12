Sweden gets help pulling its sovereign AI socks up

Financiers picked up the pace of funding in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Sweden last month, after an urgent government AI Commission warned that a lack of private investment was hindering the country’s scientific and economic development.

In the space of a fortnight at the end of May, the nation with one of the least developed AI and supercomputing infrastructures among Europe’s most developed nations landed a €10bn (£7bn) investment for an AI datacentre, launched a £23m procurement for one of 13 public AI factories Europe is building to compete with US corporate AI, and spawned a homegrown plan for an AI supercomputer to be built and run by a consortium of some of its leading corporations.

It is a relief to see private investors putting more money into Swedish AI infrastructure, said AI Sweden – a state-backed orchestrator – in a consultation that the AI Commission closed last week.

The AI Commission said Sweden must act “quickly and forcefully” to create a competitive AI industry. It got that right, said AI Sweden managing director Martin Svensson, on behalf of academia, industry and public bodies, in the report. But that means putting public money into AI compute facilities, and government using that as leverage to make sure small firms can use them, not just big corporations.

Sweden needs to be as vigorous about rethinking Europe’s controversial GDPR data protection rules as well, the commission proposed. Innovators are befuddled about data sharing, the association said. European Union copyright law has meanwhile done so much to deter Swedish AI developers that they have used foreign generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) models trained on foreign data instead.

“Sweden is in a catch-22, where it risks dependence on foreign technology but is forbidden to develop its own models,” it said.

AI investments AI Sweden is helping develop OpenEuroLLM, a multilingual, open source GenAI. The EU needs native capacity to run such things because the global race for AI supremacy is driven by geopolitics, it said. As the consultation concluded, Sweden’s powerful Wallenberg family of industrialists said it is building what will become the country’s largest AI factory, for the sake of national sovereignty and prowess. Four of Sweden’s largest corporations, all of which it owns, will build it: drugs giant AstraZeneca, arms manufacturer Saab, mobile telco Ericsson and SEB bank. Jenson Huang, CEO of Nvidia, whose market-leading AI chips will power the Wallenberg AI factory, flew in to announce the project – and collect an honorary doctorate from Linköping, the university running and building EU-funded supercomputers around US chip technology. “No company should outsource their intelligence. No country should outsource their intelligence. Intelligence comes from your life’s work. That means data. The data of companies belongs to the companies. The data of Sweden belongs to its people. It’s a sovereign right. Your data is like land,” Huang said in his acceptance “fireside chat” with family head Marcus Wallenberg. The Swedish financier and its corporations all refused to answer questions about the size of their investment, the compute and whether small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) might get to use it. A week later, Canadian investment fund Brookfield said it was building the country’s largest AI factory in support of Swedish sovereignty and the national AI strategy: a €10bn, 750MW datacentre of yet undetermined purpose. It is believed to be negotiating with US hyperscalers and other potential tenants. In February, it declared €20bn for French AI, gunning to build Europe’s largest AI factory. Nvidia said at its financial year end in April that 100 AI factories were being built on its specialist AI chips around the world. Overshadowed, the EU revealed a €30m budget for Sweden’s Mimer supercomputer, an AI factory intended with 13 others around the continent to build GenAI with which Europe could compete with the US corporations that invented the technology and lead the industry. It said it would prefer bidders to use open RISC-V open source chip architecture, a global initiative born of Silicon Valley from which the EU, China and India have built sovereign technology for general-purpose high-performance computing (HPC) processors. Last December, when Sweden went 50/50 with the EU on its first publicly funded EuroHPC supercomputer – the SEK500 (£38m) Arrhenius – it was home to none of the 10 such computers built since 2021. The most powerful – world-ranking Lumi in neighbouring Finland – cost €415m (£350m) to fit out with US supercomputers and chips in a datacentre run by US military cloud corporation CSC. These HPCs, intended for intense, general-purpose scientific computing, differ from AI factories that house chips designed only to develop GenAI alongside cloud computers intended to serve access to them.