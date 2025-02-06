Swedish commission delivers roadmap to drive artificial intelligence reforms

Sweden is poised to regain its status as the frontier Nordic nation for next-generation technology development, following the government’s endorsement of a strategic roadmap and a €1.5bn increase in spending on artificial intelligence (AI).

Increased state support for AI follows the release of a landmark report, produced by a government-appointed commission, that sounded the alarm of the risks attached to the country falling further behind China, India and the US in the so-called “AI race”.

The commission’s AI roadmap for Sweden (AI-RFS) report underlines the critical need for the country to scale-up state partnerships with the private sector.

A standout message in the report warned that Sweden risked being left behind in the AI race if the government failed to “act urgently to bridge the AI gap”.

The AI-RFS report comprises 75 separate proposals, including a submission that the state invest an additional €1.5bn into AI development, innovation and technology usability programmes over the next five years to 2029.

Measures advanced in the AI-RFS report include a proposal that urges the government to adopt a “crisis mode” approach to AI. The commission wants it to establish a special task force under the supervision of the prime minister’s office to fast-track the implementation of critical AI measures raised in the report.

Additionally, the commission advocates the adoption by government of a radical “AI-for-all” reform that seeks to ensure that every household, business, research organisation and citizen in Sweden has free access to AI tools.

Elevating AI The “democratisation of AI” proposal aims to both reshape how the general public value AI and elevate the technology to a central position in Swedish society. AI-for-all reform, once implemented, will allow free access to AI-driven tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. Public access will be routed through a state-managed AI hub, where users will be able to log in and gain access to paid versions of advanced AI tools for limited periods. The AI-RFS report labels AI as having immense potential to unlock human creativity and drive innovation. “The combination of human intelligence and AI can produce higher-quality work and faster,” the report stated. “This allows for new forms of creativity and innovation, which are crucial for Sweden ’s economic future. AI can strengthen Sweden ’s ability to manage large-scale societal transitions. By adopting the right strategies and approach, Sweden has the potential to lead the world in AI adoption just as it once led in personal computing and internet speed.” Read more about artificial intelligence in the Nordics Denmark is gearing up to become a trailblazing nation in the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Universities and technology businesses in Nordic countries are working cross-border as part of two pan-Nordic organisations.

Artificial intelligence partnership is designed to reduce the risk of major IT outages and keep the bank’s customers happy. The commission consulted over 150 organisations across the private and public sectors in drafting the report, drawing from the core areas of business, industry, legislators and the public sector. Senior members of the high-powered commission include leading multinationals Volvo, Vattenfall, McKinsey and Ericsson. There’s an urgent need for Sweden to “close the AI gap”, and reinstate its reputation as a major global technology player, said commission chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, a former CEO of Ericsson. He lamented that Sweden ’s global AI capability benchmark ranking had dropped significantly in recent years, due to insufficient AI development activity and investment by both the public and private sectors. “The necessity for political-led action is reflected by the commission completing the report over six months ahead of the deadline set by the government,” said Svanberg. “ Sweden is lagging behind in AI. As a result, the need for political action is urgent. The corrective measures proposed in the report are designed for fast uptake. Many, which are concrete and costed proposals, are ready for the government to roll out very quickly.” Over 20 of the proposed measures in the AI-RFS report are intended for “further investigation”, said Svanberg. “It is important that investigations into these specific constructive measures are not delayed unnecessarily.” The report concludes that fast-tracking the roll-out of proposed high-priority measures can be “achieved with a high degree of confidence” on the basis of Swedish society’s openness to change and positive attitude towards embracing new technology.

Wake-up call The stark messaging in the AI report amounts to a consequential “wake-up call” for Sweden’s legislators and technology sector players alike, said Magnus Tyreman, chair of the Stockholm School of Economics (Handelshögskola i Stockholm) and a commission member. “A significant issue for Sweden is that we are currently trailing in fundamental technological areas like cloud, next-generation software, and connectivity,” he said. “It is in AI technology where we find ourselves furthest behind. This is not a good place to be. We must reverse this situation.” The AI-RFS report paints a grim picture regarding the development and status of AI in both Sweden and Europe. The report describes a “mini crisis” of under-investment and technological advances in AI in EU member states generally, and bemoans the glaring gap in economic growth and value creation between the EU and global rivals the US, India and China. “Sweden may be ahead on AI compared to many parts of Europe, but it’s far behind the US and China especially,” said Tyreman. “On the positive side, Sweden has the conditions needed to improve its position. What we most require is clear, cohesive political leadership with much faster and bolder decision-making than what we have today.” The AI-RFS report advocates boosting general knowledge around AI while driving transformation through significant national investments in world-class research, combined with broader access to computational power and data. It proposes the development of a shared AI infrastructure to transform public services and a regulatory framework to advance innovation and entrepreneurship.