Swedish commission delivers roadmap to drive artificial intelligence reforms
Sweden will invest in artificial intelligence in an effort to catch up with global leaders in the field
Sweden is poised to regain its status as the frontier Nordic nation for next-generation technology development, following the government’s endorsement of a strategic roadmap and a €1.5bn increase in spending on artificial intelligence (AI).
Increased state support for AI follows the release of a landmark report, produced by a government-appointed commission, that sounded the alarm of the risks attached to the country falling further behind China, India and the US in the so-called “AI race”.
The commission’s AI roadmap for Sweden (AI-RFS) report underlines the critical need for the country to scale-up state partnerships with the private sector.
A standout message in the report warned that Sweden risked being left behind in the AI race if the government failed to “act urgently to bridge the AI gap”.
The AI-RFS report comprises 75 separate proposals, including a submission that the state invest an additional €1.5bn into AI development, innovation and technology usability programmes over the next five years to 2029.
Measures advanced in the AI-RFS report include a proposal that urges the government to adopt a “crisis mode” approach to AI. The commission wants it to establish a special task force under the supervision of the prime minister’s office to fast-track the implementation of critical AI measures raised in the report.
Additionally, the commission advocates the adoption by government of a radical “AI-for-all” reform that seeks to ensure that every household, business, research organisation and citizen in Sweden has free access to AI tools.
Elevating AI
The “democratisation of AI” proposal aims to both reshape how the general public value AI and elevate the technology to a central position in Swedish society.
AI-for-all reform, once implemented, will allow free access to AI-driven tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.
Public access will be routed through a state-managed AI hub, where users will be able to log in and gain access to paid versions of advanced AI tools for limited periods.
The AI-RFS report labels AI as having immense potential to unlock human creativity and drive innovation.
“The combination of human intelligence and AI can produce higher-quality work and faster,” the report stated. “This allows for new forms of creativity and innovation, which are crucial for
The commission consulted over 150 organisations across the private and public sectors in drafting the report, drawing from the core areas of business, industry, legislators and the public sector. Senior members of the high-powered commission include leading multinationals Volvo, Vattenfall, McKinsey and Ericsson.
There’s an urgent need for Sweden to “close the AI gap”, and reinstate its reputation as a major global technology player, said commission chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, a former CEO of Ericsson.
He lamented that
“The necessity for political-led action is reflected by the commission completing the report over six months ahead of the deadline set by the government,” said Svanberg. “
Over 20 of the proposed measures in the AI-RFS report are intended for “further investigation”, said Svanberg. “It is important that investigations into these specific constructive measures are not delayed unnecessarily.”
The report concludes that fast-tracking the roll-out of proposed high-priority measures can be “achieved with a high degree of confidence” on the basis of Swedish society’s openness to change and positive attitude towards embracing new technology.
Wake-up call
The stark messaging in the AI report amounts to a consequential “wake-up call” for Sweden’s legislators and technology sector players alike, said Magnus Tyreman, chair of the Stockholm School of Economics (Handelshögskola i Stockholm) and a commission member.
“A significant issue for
The AI-RFS report paints a grim picture regarding the development and status of AI in both Sweden and Europe. The report describes a “mini crisis” of under-investment and technological advances in AI in EU member states generally, and bemoans the glaring gap in economic growth and value creation between the EU and global rivals the US, India and China.
“Sweden may be ahead on AI compared to many parts of Europe, but it’s far behind the US and China especially,” said Tyreman. “On the positive side,
The AI-RFS report advocates boosting general knowledge around AI while driving transformation through significant national investments in world-class research, combined with broader access to computational power and data. It proposes the development of a shared AI infrastructure to transform public services and a regulatory framework to advance innovation and entrepreneurship.
Reenergising the national AI strategy
Responding to the commission, the government said it intends to integrate critical measures outlined to reenergise the national AI strategy. The original National AI Strategy (NAIS), which was launched in May 2018, failed to deliver on the scope of its initial promise to create a basis for future policy actions and priorities in the AI domain.
In particular, the NAIS fell short of reaching agreed AI development targets in the key areas of education and training, research, innovation, AI use, AI infrastructure, and legislative framework. The tight budgetary constraints under which the NAIS has operated meant it was unable to fully take advantage of AI’s many opportunities.
The Swedish government’s appointment of a so-called council of inquiry, to investigate the best methods to accelerate deployment of 5G and fibre across Sweden, is also expected to add momentum and value to innovation-led national AI expansion and reforms.
Delivered to the ministry of public administration and digital policy (PA-DP), the commission’s AI report will now undergo a comprehensive review ahead of “prompt” government action and initiatives during the course of 2025, said PA-DP minister Erik Slottner.
“We share the report’s sense of urgency,” he said. “AI is a competitive global race, and we do not want to be left behind. We must act now. Unfortunately, as other countries advanced rapidly,