AI to handle four in 10 customer queries in Singapore by 2027

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to handle nearly half of all customer service interactions in Singapore within the next two years, but businesses risk alienating customers if they fail to explain how the technology works.

By 2027, AI is expected to manage 41% of customer service cases in Singapore, up from an estimated 30% today, according to the State of service report released by customer relationship management software giant Salesforce today.

The study, which surveyed service professionals globally, including 100 in Singapore, found that adopting AI has jumped from the ninth to the third highest priority for local business leaders in just one year.

However, a separate report released the same day by customer service platform Zendesk suggests that while Singaporean firms are rushing to automate, they may be overlooking a critical consumer demand: trust.

Zendesk’s 2026 Customer experience trends report found that 96% of consumers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region – the highest figure globally – now demand clear explanations for AI decisions. Despite this, the report noted a significant gap in readiness. Only 35% of organisations currently provide a fully auditable record of AI decisions, while only 37% of customer service agents see building trust and transparency as a top priority.

Mitch Young, Zendesk’s senior vice-president for APAC, noted that consumers in this region are becoming increasingly sophisticated. “In APAC, what’s industry-leading today quickly becomes tomorrow’s standard. Customers here aren’t just looking for a speedy reply – they want instant resolution, deep personalisation and transparent, understandable AI,” said Young.

He added that the business case for investing in AI maturity is strong, and those that do so are seven times more likely to see improvements in customer churn and nearly twice as likely to report strong returns.