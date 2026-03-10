Neura Robotics accelerates next-generation physical AI

With the pace quickening in the quest to enable intelligent robots designed to work safely and effectively alongside humans across industrial, service and other environments, Neura Robotics has announced a long-term strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to advance next-generation robotics and physical artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.

By aligning high-performance, power-efficient edge AI with full-stack robotic platforms, the companies say they are endeavouring to help move robotics from research into production-ready deployment at scale.

The strategic alliance is also said to reflect Neura’s belief that the race to build cognitive and humanoid robots will not be won alone, but through strong partnerships. By joining forces with leading domain expert technology players, Neura said it was looking to accelerate the real-world deployment of the next generation of intelligent robots.

Together, the companies plan to foster a global developer ecosystem and marketplace for physical AI and robotics applications, encouraging third-party innovation and supporting a build-once, deploy-across-multiple-form-factors approach. The collaboration will also seek to emphasise functional safety, real-time responsiveness and human-centric design as foundational principles, using a data-driven approach to continuously improve reliability, determinism and AI performance.

To simplify how physical AI moves from development into production, the partnership includes plans for a standardised runtime and deployment interface to support how AI workloads are deployed, validated and updated across robotic platforms, supporting faster iteration while maintaining reliability and determinism.

Said to be consistent with this approach, the collaboration will see the companies focus on what are described as “Brain + Nervous System” reference architectures that combine high-level cognition (perception, reasoning and planning) with “ultra-low” latency and real-time control for robotics systems.

It will combine Qualcomm Technologies’ background in AI compute, connectivity and robotics platforms with Neura’s deep robotics system expertise and embodied AI software, with the shared goal of accelerating scalable, real-world robotic intelligence.

Specifically, it will see use of Qualcomm robotics processors, including the Dragonwing IQ10 Series – bringing together heterogeneous edge computing, edge AI, mixed-criticality systems, software, machine learning operations and an AI data flywheel – physical AI acceleration and software stack and connectivity platforms. These will be paired with Neura’s hardware platforms and embodied AI software stack to enable scalable systems that are claimed to be designed specifically for real-world deployment.

It will also align the Qualcomm end-to-end robotics architecture with Neura’s platform strategy to help accelerate robust deployment across multiple robotic form factors.

Neura’s Neuraverse platform will serve as a core environment for simulation, training, orchestration and lifecycle management of physical AI workloads for Neura Robots running on Dragonwing Robotics processors. Neura’s robotic systems – including robotic arms, mobile robots, service and household robots, and humanoid platforms – may also serve as reference platforms for development, testing and real-world validation.

Neura said it was aiming to accelerate a future where cognitive robots operate safely alongside humans. “This collaboration marks a major step toward making physical AI real: open, scalable and trusted,” said David Reger, CEO and founder of Neura Robotics. “By bringing together our cognitive robotics platforms and the Neuraverse ecosystem with Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in edge AI and connectivity, we’re aiming to accelerate a future where cognitive robots operate safely alongside humans across industries and throughout everyday life.”

Nakul Duggal, executive vice-president and group general manager of automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and robotics at Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Robotics represents one of the most demanding edge AI use cases, where decisions must happen instantly, reliably and locally, without relying solely on the cloud for safety-critical responses.

“Continued ecosystem development with companies like Neura Robotics helps accelerate scalable, on-device intelligence. Neura’s approach to cognitive robotics reflects a growing shift toward bringing perception and reasoning directly onto the device.”