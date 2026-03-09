Qualcomm plots out 6G, Wi-Fi 8 future with AI as the new user interface

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the connectivity market to become more aligned with tomorrow’s agentic-oriented business world, comms tech provider Qualcomm has set out its vision, emphasising the evolution from cloud-based AI to edge AI, enhancing performance, user experience and privacy.

Kicking off the company’s presence at MWC 2026, Enrico Salvatori, senior vice-president and president of Qualcomm Europe, said the company would move throughout 2026 by advancing AI models with reduced parameters – particularly in smartphones, wearables and PCs – and launching a new generation of the Snapdragon 8 elite platform featuring a 37% faster neural processing unit (NPU).

He added that Qualcomm’s hybrid AI architectures would see use in future 6G infrastructures and datacentres, with the aim of integrating cloud and edge AI “seamlessly”. Central to the company’s strategy would be to highlight the importance of execution alongside “visionary” goals, maintaining and extending partnerships with companies that have launched commercial devices using Qualcomm technologies, such as Samsung, Honor and Lenovo.

The point, said Salvatori, was executing on plans introduced in 2025. “The opportunity is to have more devices that are smart, adopting AI and [highlighting] the evolution of the original cloud AI with complementary support happening at the edge,” he said. “We are able to grow the performance of platforms. Two things are converging: from one side, AI models are working with better performance [with a] reduced number of parameters, [and] at the edge, you can see more and more inference happening … that is part of the overall architecture of [new] AI, that we call hybrid AI.”

One key area in which hybrid was being introduced rapidly was with smartphones, where user experiences in particular have evolved by introducing agentic AI. “We are moving from the original application-centric use of the smartphone to agentic AI,” said Salvatori. “The agent is interfacing with all the apps on the device so you don’t have to enter what you want to do … automatically, the device knows what you want to do. This is not talking about the future. This is what is happening today.” And there was a generality to this – hybrid would extend across the product lines and industry services where, he said, “AI is the new UI [user interface]”.

Specific technology announcements included expanded efforts to move from 5G Advanced to AI-native 6G – revealing that in this area, pre-commercial work is expected in 2028 to coincide with the Los Angeles Olympics, with commercialisation targeted from 2029. It also unveiled AI-driven RAN automation and commercial RAN AI features; a new Wi‑Fi 8 portfolio spanning client and networking infrastructure, a Snapdragon Wear Elite platform for on-device “personal AI” wearables; an X105 5G Advanced Modem‑RF positioned as the first Release 19-ready modem-RF system; and an on-premise industrial AI and private 5G autonomous factory demo with Siemens.

Looking at 6G, the conference saw Qualcomm state 6G was being designed as an AI-native system that builds on three key pillars: connectivity, wide-area sensing, and high-performance compute. These next-generation networks are said to feature new and advanced capabilities, including intelligent radios with integrated wide-area sensing capabilities, virtualised and cloud RAN with high-performance and energy-efficient compute, AI-based network autonomy, and edge and centralised datacentres for entirely new AI workloads.