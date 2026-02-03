Daniel KrasoÅ - stock.adobe.com
Broadcom claims enterprise Wi-Fi 8 first
Unified, wireless-first architecture based on latest wireless standard designed to address rising demand for hybrid work, and deliver performance, efficiency and security for next-gen enterprise networking
Broadcom has unveiled what it says is the first Wi-Fi 8 access point (AP) and switch service purpose-built for artificial intelligence (AI)-ready enterprise networks.
Broadcom believes the anticipated increases in bandwidth, the need for ultra-low latency for real-time AI applications, and the explosion of telemetry data from a multitude of connected devices will necessitate a significant upgrade to existing networks. It warned that such an enhanced infrastructure must extend beyond the access points, requiring advanced switches in the wiring closet capable of handling multi-gigabit speeds, advanced quality of service (QoS), and intelligent processing to support the AI-driven networks of the future.
Moreover, Broadcom regards the transition to Wi-Fi 8 as occurring amid significant shifts in enterprise technology and campus demands. Major drivers of this transformation include the growing trend of hybrid work driving a substantial increase in network bandwidth demands in both uplink and downlink communications and next-generation AI factories demanding ultra-high reliability and low latency connectivity to support real-time operations.
In addition, it noted that there were mounting threats from adversarial AI attacks requiring robust, multi-layered defences to effectively safeguard corporate and user data, and that operating expenditure was becoming a critical consideration for next-generation network upgrades.
“As enterprises increasingly rely on AI for critical operations and security, the demand for a robust, intelligent and secure network infrastructure has never been greater,” said Mark Gonikberg, senior vice-president and general manager of Broadcom’s wireless and broadband communications division. “Our new end-to-end solution for enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, incorporating Wi-Fi 8, multi-gigabit Ethernet and edge AI capabilities, provides the essential foundation for organisations to navigate risk and thrive in the AI era.”
The enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 8 AP platform – powered by the BCM49438 accelerated processing unit (APU) chip – is designed to optimise wireless networking and AI acceleration at the enterprise edge. At the heart of the Wi-Fi 8 AP platform is the BCM49438 APU that combines high-performance computing, networking and AI acceleration in a single, tightly integrated silicon.
Paired with its enterprise Wi-Fi 8 radio chips – the BCM43840, BCM43844 and BCM43820 – enterprise original equipment manufacturers can build a complete Wi-Fi 8 AP that enables edge AI processing, real-time optimisation and adaptive intelligence across all frequency bands.
With the further introduction of the Trident X3+ Ethernet-powered switch platform, the company assured that it has formed an architecture that maximises performance, efficiency and security for the enterprise.
The Broadcom Wi-Fi 8 portfolio is the first to implement MACsec across all switch ports and access points, delivering what is claimed as “complete”, end-to-end security, while introducing advanced telemetry and analytics engines. These encompass the entire portfolio from the latest Wi-Fi 8 access points to the campus switching infrastructure. AI model acceleration is delivered through an integrated Edge AI/machine learning engine on the Wi-Fi 8 AP, said to eliminate the need for the added cost of a separate neural processing unit or coprocessor.
Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group, said: “Broadcom’s new Wi-Fi 8 solution addresses many of the critical challenges facing modern enterprise networks. By taking an end-to-end approach, from the access point to the switch, Broadcom is delivering enhanced network performance and advanced analytics for AIOps. [The] focus on integrated edge AI, lower-cost MACsec security and end-to-end telemetry will result in smarter, more secure and more cost-efficient networks for enterprises.”