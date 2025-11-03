NumoData begins mission to drive AI-powered network intelligence, analytics

Following the sale of Exfo’s adaptive service assurance business, NumoData has announced its official launch as an independent global software company, with a mission to transform network operations for enterprises through artificial intelligence (AI).

Boosted by backing from Teleo Capital and led by telecoms industry expert Mary O’Neill, the newly independent company said it will build on its legacy of service assurance customer base, partnerships and technology.

As part of Exfo, NumoData said it has a proven foundation built over 17 years, and already has strategic partnerships with industry leaders, serving global tier 1 and tier 2 communications service providers (CSPs) from its US headquarters and regional offices around the world. The independent concern says it is investing in the future of network operations through generative AI and autonomous operations, as well as predictive analytics across mobile, broadband and private 5G networks.

With significant investment in AI readiness and next-generation capabilities, NumoData’s data-agnostic platform is designed to deliver agentic AI-driven troubleshooting, semantic digital twins and advanced AIOps that supports complex, multi-domain environments, from the radio access network to core to edge.

This will enable intelligent fault diagnosis, proactive anomaly detection and automated remediation that reduces operational costs while enhancing network performance and user experience.

Assessing why it was making its investment, Teleo Capital noted that it saw a “tremendous opportunity” as network operators navigate the transformation to AI-powered autonomous operations. “NumoData is positioned at the forefront of this shift, investing heavily in AIOps to help CSPs unlock new value from their networks,” it said in a corporate statement.

“The company’s AI-ready platform, combined with dedicated investment and strategic focus, will accelerate innovation across the telecommunications industry. We’re excited to support NumoData as they shape the future of network intelligence.”

Former Nokia senior O’Neill, who will be the company’s CEO, remarked that the launch marked “an exciting milestone” for the company, its customers and the telecommunications ecosystem.

“With our commitment to developing AI, and autonomous operations, we’re building customer solutions that will define the next era of network intelligence,” she said. “Our mission is to empower operators – leveraging our trusted data to deliver smarter, faster and more autonomous networks that enrich the digital lives of end users.

“We honour the legacy of Exfo while acknowledging the exceptional team that built this business and its highly valued customer base. As we begin this new chapter, we remain deeply committed to developing these relationships further and delivering the innovation our customers need to thrive in an AI-driven future.”

Exfo CEO Philippe Morin added: “Exfo’s adaptive service assurance solutions have helped network operators globally automate, analyse and optimise their operations, and NumoData will continue to innovate. As a minority shareholder in NumoData, Exfo looks forward to supporting their continued success as they invest in the future of network operations and serve the evolving needs of communications service providers worldwide.”

As an early part of its operations, NumoData said it would maintain continuity with its existing global tier 1 and tier 2 CSP customer base and partner ecosystem.