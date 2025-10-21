T‑Mobile unveils Edge Control, T-Platform business networks

T-Mobile has extended its Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) portfolio with Edge Control and T-Platform, offering capabilities that are “purpose-built for mission-critical operations” where data is sensitive, work happens in real time, and uptime and network control are non-negotiable.

T-Mobile said that its 5G Advanced network launched in April 2025 has already set a new standard for business phone connectivity and that it was now time to help enterprises “seamlessly embrace the new era of real-time data, AI and innovation”.

The operator said that from hospitals and factories to supply chain operations and smart cities, businesses need connectivity built for high-performance, data-driven use cases. In healthcare, for example, it said AI was reshaping how doctors and nurses deliver care, powering real-time patient monitoring, predictive analytics, faster diagnostics and more informed clinical decisions. T-Mobile cited research showing that in 2024, 71% of hospitals reported using predictive AI integrated with electronic health records, up from 66% in 2023.

It observed that as this type of technology adoption accelerates, traditional connectivity solutions such as Wi-Fi can struggle to keep pace, often leading to reliability issues, patchy coverage and growing concerns around data sovereignty, adding: “The stakes are high. Imagine the reputational damage or costly remediation a healthcare provider could face if delayed real-time monitoring data jeopardises a critical care patient, or if sensitive health records were exposed.”

Assessing solutions, T-Mobile argued that while private networks can help organisations to overcome latency, security and data jurisdiction challenges, realising these benefits at scale demands higher costs and complex orchestration across multiple sites.

“Networks should accelerate ambition, not hold it back,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile Business Group. “With Edge Control and T-Platform, we’re giving businesses tools to work faster, safer and smarter, while making network management as simple as it should be. This is what the future of connectivity looks like and it’s here today.”

Edge Control is said to offer 5G Advanced plus a local breakout feature to gain private network-like performance minus the traditional overhead of deploying and managing one at every location. That is, Edge Control enables data routing between endpoints, servers and compute to delivering what the operator said is “ultra-low” latency, data sovereignty and simplified scalability.

In addition, it is designed to enable organisations to process data directly within their existing infrastructure for low latency – whether on private cloud platforms or on-premise systems. This flexibility is intended to allow customers to operate Edge Control in environments tailored to their own operational, compliance and performance needs while processing data closer to where it’s generated.

As it is based on a 5G advanced network, Edge Control offers the capability of routing traffic precisely where an organisation wants it to go with fewer “hops”, even if users are widely dispersed geographically. This means faster data delivery, avoiding the delays of traditional VPN tunnels, according to the company. This is said to be the case even for remote users and endpoints which can maintain low-latency performance and meet data sovereignty requirements through optimised intra-network routing. Instead of detouring traffic through multiple checkpoints, Edge Control creates a secure local “on/off ramp” that gives data a direct, efficient path.

T-Platform is intended to allow businesses to realise the full potential of T-Mobile networks at scale when they need visibility and control across their entire connected ecosystem. It is built to deliver access and centralised control of all T-Mobile for business solutions, including Edge Control, through a single unified management portal.

The scale of use of T-Platform ranges from 5G business internet to IoT deployments to detailed network performance insights, simplifying fragmented set of tools into one interface. Potential use cases include transportation logistics with operations spanning thousands of vehicles, sensors and connected devices across hundreds of locations.

Instead of juggling multiple systems to track usage, T-Mobile said businesses can monitor performance and manage resources with real-time decision-making, streamlined operations and scalability without complexity.

As the system was being rolled out, T-Mobile revealed that Edge Control and T-Platform were being investigated by companies including the PGA of America, Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix and the US military.