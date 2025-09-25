Nokia and Boldyn Networks deploy private 5G to power mining

Looking to redefine what’s possible in the mining industry, which poses some of the most extreme challenges in industrial applications and connectivity, Nokia and Boldyn Networks have deployed a private 5G network at the Callio FutureMINE site in Pyhäjärvi, Finland, with the aim of transforming one of Europe’s deepest mines into a next-generation testbed for technological innovation.

Formerly a fully operational copper mine for over 60 years, Callio now provides a real-world mining environment where technology companies can test and validate their equipment (pictured).

“At Callio, we’re redefining what’s possible in mining. With the right technology, operations can be fully managed from the surface, making mining not only smarter, but significantly safer. Our mission is to transform this unique 1.5km-deep site into a world-class testbed where the next generation of automation and safety solutions can be developed and validated,” noted Callio Pyhäjärvi’s managing director, Henrik Kiviniemi.

“In mining, connectivity is critical. Our private 5G network delivers real-time data and ultra-low latency, ensuring every person and asset is visible and protected. Downtime is expensive. Manual processes are risky. With private 5G, we’re solving both.”

The technology partners believe that underground mines pose some of the most extreme challenges for connectivity. Their depth, complex tunnel networks, harsh environmental conditions, and the constant movement of people and machinery make stable communication difficult.

The private 5G solution, designed by Boldyn and delivered by Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW), is claimed to be able to scale and adapt to the most demanding environments and provide seamless, high-performance connectivity across multiple underground levels and a vast tunnel network stretching several kilometres and reaching depths of up to 1.5km. With high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, the companies said the network supports advanced mining applications, enabling safer, smarter and more efficient operations.

Next-generation technology is already being tested at the facility, including automation and tele-remote vehicles, voice communications, and real-time visualisation and positioning.

Fundamentally, the network will set out to enable the remote operation of autonomous vehicles and machinery from the surface, reducing the need for personnel to work in hazardous underground conditions. This shift should improve worker safety and increase productivity by minimising downtime and maximising equipment utilisation. It will also support the development and testing of next-generation mining technologies in realistic, controlled environments.

The private 5G network will also replace walkie-talkie systems with reliable, always-on mobile connectivity. Workers will be able to communicate clearly and instantly across all mine levels, even in the most remote areas and from above ground. This is said to “significantly” improve safety, coordination and response times in critical situations.

Also, as part of the project, software company Cybercube is testing its integrated 3D mapping powered by the private 5G network, using real-time positioning and operational control. It has created a digital twin of the mine, allowing teams to monitor the location of personnel, vehicles and equipment in real time. This unified view is designed to enhance situational awareness, safety and operational efficiency, particularly in environments where GPS is unavailable. The result is that evacuation alerts can be dispatched while keeping track of users and providing instant routes to safety zones.

“With our software platform, we can visualise and control everything in real time – from people and vehicles to equipment and sensors,” said Cybercube director and partner Aki Ruotsalainen. “It’s a huge leap in safety and operational awareness. Being able to test this in real conditions on a dedicated network has been transformational in the development of our solution.”

Mining technology manufacturer Normet is also testing autonomous vehicles at Callio. “The technical challenges of mining are increasing as companies go deeper. The safest and most efficient path forward is removing people from those environments and enabling remote operation,” remarked Normet vice-president of equipment offering and new technology Mark Ryan.

“A fully automated future could see 90% of underground workers operating from the surface – but that requires dedicated 5G networks,” he added. “Open Wi-Fi and shared networks just don’t work reliably underground. You get latency issues, performance drops – so having a private network built for these processes is a must.”