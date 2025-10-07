OPCSA terminal gains sharper edge with private 5G connectivity

In a deployment that is said to mark a “significant” milestone in the port terminal’s digital transformation journey, enhancing connectivity, operational intelligence and reducing costs, Operaciones Portuarias Canarias (OPCSA) has engaged neutral host and private network provider Boldyn Networks as a key contractor in a strategic project to design, deploy and operate a private 5G network utilising Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC).

Located in the port of Las Palmas, OPCSA is the Canary Islands’ largest container terminal, and is directly connected to more than 74 ports worldwide, sitting on key shipping routes between Europe, Africa and South America.

OPCSA is also part of TiL, a global leader in terminal operations. As a strategic logistics hub, the terminal handles high volumes of cargo, and requires cutting-edge infrastructure to maintain efficiency and competitiveness.

The private 5G initiative is aimed at testing technology, and equipping operators with tablets for container logistics and maintenance tasks; digitising RTG cranes where onboard PCs are located 20 metres high, and monitoring STS container cranes located at more than 100 metres, saving civil works and fibre optic connections.

The agreement is based on Boldyn’s private 5G as a service, and the host provider says it can offer OPCSA a fast, secure and scalable network without the burden of managing infrastructure. This fully managed model is designed to ensure predictable costs, rapid deployment and ongoing support. As the project progresses, Boldyn and OPCSA said they would assess performance and explore a broader roll-out, positioning the port as a leader in digital logistics innovation.

In addition, Boldyn was confident that by using the high-capacity Nokia technology, it can deliver a secure and resilient network infrastructure that unlocks innovative capabilities and new levels of operational efficiency across the port.

Coverage of the private 5G deployed across OPCSA’s terminal is said to deliver three key advantages for the port. Primarily, it will look to reduce costs associated with inefficiencies in the maintenance and monitoring of refrigerated containers by ensuring reliable connectivity for operators during daily tasks. It will also be centred around enabling secure, real-time data transmission from RTG cranes over a Nokia Industrial field router, marking the first step towards remote crane operation.

Another key facet will be facilitating real-time monitoring of large volumes of telemetry data from STS cranes, helping to minimise unexpected downtime and avoid operational disruptions.

“This partnership with Boldyn Networks represents a transformative leap for our terminal,” said OPCSA chief executive Jan Nowak. “The deployment of private 5G will not only streamline operations, but also position OPCSA as a leader in port innovation across the region. As the project evolves, OPCSA is well placed to become a digitisation leader within TiL by pioneering private 5G to drive innovation and efficiency across terminal operations.”

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO for Europe at Boldyn Networks, added: “We have substantial experience in enhancing port environments with reliable connectivity solutions tailored to the demands of high-volume logistics, real-time data exchange and complex operational workflows.

“This expertise makes us exceptionally well-equipped to deliver a transformative private 5G network for OPCSA. We’re excited to bring our capabilities to such a strategically important terminal and support its journey towards becoming a fully digitised, smart port.”

Michael Aspinall, head of enterprise campus edge sales for Europe at Nokia, said: “Ports are becoming increasingly digital, connected and automated, and reliable private wireless is the foundation that makes this transformation possible. We are proud that OPCSA and Boldyn Networks have chosen Nokia’s industry-leading private 5G technology to enable new levels of efficiency, safety and innovation at the Port of Las Palmas.”