Boldyn Networks to acquire Cellnex private 5G networks business

Shared network infrastructure provider Boldyn Networks has agreed to acquire the private networks business unit of wireless telecommunications infrastructure firm Cellnex, including its EDZCOM Nordic Edge Connectivity division.

Established in Australia in 1923 under the BAI brand, Boldyn Networks has undertaken a course of organic and inorganic growth over the past two years, acquiring Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems and ZenFi Networks in the US, and Vilicom in Ireland and the UK. It has multi-year agreements to deliver connectivity services on transport networks in London with TfL, New York, Toronto, Hong Kong and San Francisco; a 20-year partnership with Sunderland City Council to create the UK’s most advanced smart city; and expanded into Italy, its first operation in mainland Europe.

The company is also behind complex private networks deployments around the world, such as Moray East, a wind farm supplying power to approximately one million homes in Scotland. In the US, other examples of Boldyn’s deployments of private and converged networks include the state-of-the-art 5G infrastructure at the legendary Cowtown Coliseum, and a CBRS private network for enhanced operation and touchless enhancements for visitors at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Claimed to be the largest independent provider of private networks services, EDZCOM designs, builds, and operates private 4G and 5G networks, predominantly for industrial clients in manufacturing, ports, oil and gas, energy generation, and mining. It boasts experience from over 50 implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the UK for world-class enterprises.

By acquiring EDZCOM, Boldyn said it will be able to further increase its neutral host capabilities, taking advantage of its 4G and 5G projects spanning manufacturing, ports, oil and gas, energy generation, and mining around Europe.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other consents. It’s expected to close in Q1 2024. Offering an explanation as to why the acquisition was attractive, Boldyn noted that as more companies and industries choose private networks to seize digitalisation opportunities, EDZCOM’s mobile private network solutions offer high-performance wireless connectivity for enterprise automation, robotics, and real-time remote control and monitoring. This said the company would help unlock productivity and growth and offer continuity and security for business-critical operations.

Citing research from mobile industry trade association the GSMA calculating that revenue opportunities for 5G private networks deployments could reach $109.4bn globally by 2030, Boldyn added that the agreement reinforces its role in this space and will allow it to “capture its full potential” with the additional expertise and geographical coverage that EDZCOM provides.

The move will also accelerate Boldyn Networks’ expansion in Europe, particularly in Finland, Spain, Germany, Sweden and France, as new markets for the company, and further expansion in the UK and Ireland.

“Boldyn Networks is leading the way in bringing private networks to our customers so that they can meet all their operational and connectivity challenges,” said Boldyn Networks Group CEO Igor Leprince.

“EDZCOM’s team capabilities, impeccable reputation and recognised expertise are an important addition to our team to capture the potential of this market across continents. From venues and wind farms to ports and manufacturing sites, we are building upon being the partner of choice for 5G private and converged network infrastructure projects.”

Edzcom CEO Mikko Uusitalo said: “Cellnex has enabled us to expand from the Nordics to the largest countries in Europe. We are excited about the opportunity to continue our rapid growth now under Boldyn Networks.

“Boldyn is a great company who is now acquiring a strong, senior team with experiences from over 50 deployments across the UK and Europe. We share the same vision, and I am convinced that now as one team we’ll consolidate our market leadership in bespoke private mobile networks, expand geographically and stay committed to customer excellency.”