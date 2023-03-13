BAI Communications outlines growth ambitions as it transforms into Boldyn Networks

After gaining further contracts to fit out the new telecoms setup on the London Underground network, BAI Communications has announced it is bringing together its six companies – itself plus Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks – under one new brand of Boldyn Networks.

Established in Australia in 1923, BAI boasts a pedigree in broadcast and telecoms solutions. Over the past two years, the company has undertaken a course of organic and inorganic growth, acquiring Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems and ZenFi Networks in the US, and Vilicom in Ireland and the UK.

It has also secured multiyear agreements to deliver connectivity services on transport networks in London with TfL, New York, Toronto, Hong Kong and San Francisco; a 20-year partnership with Sunderland City Council to create the UK’s most advanced smart city; and expanded into Italy, its first operation in mainland Europe. Transit Wireless has been part of the group since 2010.

BAI companies have more than 700 employees and infrastructure deployments, including connectivity for seven major transit systems, covering nearly 1,000 stations around the world, more than 10,000 small cells, 250 venues with DAS, 77 colocation facilities, nearly 2,000 miles of fibre and 300 macro towers. This is in addition to some of the largest Wi-Fi networks above and below ground in cities including New York, Las Vegas and London, connectivity deployments in 75 US military bases with the rights to deploy 40 more, and 2,000 Link kiosks in New York with the rights to deploy 4,000.

The company said it was also helping close the digital divide by deploying the largest free outdoor Wi-Fi network in the US through the NYC Link project, along with providing “seamless” connectivity for enhanced fan and visitor experiences at hundreds of major sports and entertainment venues and airports in the US, UK, Italy and Ireland. In addition, it is creating private networks in challenging environments such as offshore wind farms and major ports.

Operating as Boldyn Networks from June 2023, and backed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), the new company has the stated aim of becoming one of the world’s largest shared network infrastructure providers, supporting mobile and fixed network operators and customers in the transit, venue, government, military and enterprise sectors to smart cities with an integrated portfolio and expanded capabilities.

The Boldyn Networks global headquarters will be in the Northern Hemisphere and the BAI Group will be splitting from BAI Australia to become Boldyn Networks. The Australian business will continue to operate under the BAI brand for the time being.

“This is a historic and exciting day for us. By launching Boldyn Networks, we’re bringing together the power of all our businesses under one brand and creating the global neutral host partner of choice for customers,” said Igor Leprince, group CEO of BAI Communications.

“Boldyn Networks will be greater than the sum of its parts. We will be integrating a portfolio of neutral host solutions, supported by a team of diverse and highly skilled experts, and years of experience in the public and private sectors. I’m looking forward to the bright possibilities for our customers and for our people as one brand, and to the collaborative role that Boldyn Networks will play in shaping the future of our industry.”