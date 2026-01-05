Singtel trials 50Gbps fibre to support future AI and cloud workloads

Singtel has initiated a technical trial of 50Gbps fibre broadband, becoming the first operator in Singapore to test the technology as it looks to future-proof its network against growing network demands.

The pilot, based on 10Gbps symmetrical passive optical network (XGS-PON) technology, is designed to stress-test the infrastructure needed to support a new generation of bandwidth-intensive applications that are expected to become mainstream in the next three to five years.

While current residential and commercial broadband speeds generally top out at 10Gbps, Singtel noted that the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), mixed reality (XR) and high-fidelity cloud computing will require a significant leap in throughput and latency performance.

The trial is part of a broader alignment with Singapore’s Digital Connectivity Blueprint, a government-led initiative aimed at establishing a ubiquitous, future-ready digital infrastructure for the nation.

According to Singtel, the move is driven by the rapid shift towards multi-device environments where heavy upstream and downstream loads run simultaneously.

The company cited data from Deloitte’s 2025 connected consumer survey, which highlighted the global shift towards integrating remote work, virtual services and immersive media into daily life.

And as households run multiple data-intensive AI-driven applications simultaneously, expectations for faster, more reliable, low latency broadband connectivity will rise, it noted.

Read more about telecoms in APAC The merger of investment-heavy M1 and lean challenger Simba has created Singapore’s newest telecom giant. Their attempt to solve the “investment-agility paradox” could offer a blueprint for saturated telco markets in APAC.

M1’s ambitious journey towards becoming “fully digital-native” may have taken several years, but it has proven to be a necessary path for the Singapore telco to remain agile and able to innovate in an evolving landscape.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has announced a landmark initiative to deploy an AI-based radio access network infrastructure across the country.

Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco and Nokia have teamed up to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform aimed at improving the efficiency and security of telco networks through AI and automation.

Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore, said the trial is about ensuring the network is ready before the demand curve spikes.

“Digital technologies are deeply embedded in everyday life in Singapore,” he said. “This next evolution in fibre broadband connectivity helps ensure that homes and businesses can continue to support increasingly immersive and AI-enabled digital experiences.”

While much of the bandwidth discussion focuses on consumer entertainment, such as 8K streaming and cloud gaming, Singtel noted that remote workers and businesses will also benefit from 50Gbps fibre broadband speeds for workloads such as data-intensive workflows and engineering simulations. In healthcare, use cases of the technology include real-time transmission of large medical imaging files and virtual reality-based physiotherapy.

The trial follows Singtel’s aggressive investments in its network infrastructure. In 2022, the telco was the first to roll out nationwide standalone 5G in Singapore, later supplementing the network with 700MHz spectrum to improve coverage and performance with up to 40% stronger signal strength in indoor, underground and high-density environments.

More recently, Singtel deployed 5G network slicing for a cloud gaming service in collaboration with Chinese tech and gaming giant Tencent, allowing it to dedicate specific bandwidth for players of the popular mobile game, Honor of Kings. The telco said this capability will pave the way for next-generation use cases such as real-time internet of things (IoT) processing, smart glasses, augmented-reality assistants and new AI-generated entertainment formats.

Singtel has not yet confirmed a timeline for a commercial roll-out of the 50Gbps service.