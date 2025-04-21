CW Innovation Awards: M1 aims to become digital-native telco

M1’s ambitious journey toward becoming “fully digital-native” may have taken several years, but it has proven to be a necessary path for the Singapore telco to remain agile and able to innovate in an evolving landscape.

Its digital transformation took 4.5 years from December 2020, when it kicked off its migration to a unified hyper-cloud platform and overhaul its processes. Founded in 1995, M1 has an annual IT budget of about S$110m.

Its goal was to leave behind its legacy infrastructure and become a digital-first company, armed with the foundation to tap artificial intelligence (AI) and ride the next wave of digital transformation.

M1 had set out a roadmap to achieve several key objectives, including moving all back-end systems to the cloud and creating a fully cloud-native stack, coupled with the use of reusable application programming interfaces (APIs) to simplify integrations and drive faster time-to-market.

It also wanted to build a data fabric that connects backend systems and supports a self-service platform, establish an environment that facilitates hyper-personalised digital customer interactions and digitise and automate online ordering to improve customer experience.

The overarching goal was to bring in new digital capabilities that can drive operational efficiencies and add value to every interaction. This also means enabling business teams across the organisation to make decisions more quickly, increasing their relevance to customers.

M1 worked with its parent company Keppel and systems integrator Infosys to consolidate its legacy systems while maximising the value of existing assets. Born Group was brought in to help M1 with its web channel revamp.

In addition, offshore internal resources in neighbouring Malaysia were leveraged for areas where heavy customisation was needed, such as microservices, data and mobile apps.

M1 also worked with technology partners to integrate the backend systems, so it can have 360-degree view of its customers and put in place best practices to deliver a richer consumer journey. Salesforce Service Cloud now operates as the backbone of M1’s contact centre, providing consistent customer experience across its sales channels, while Tableau is used to push data insights that power smarter decision-making.

Armed with these tools, M1’s marketing team, for instance, can identify devices and service plans that are popular and run the relevant promotions, without support from the IT team.