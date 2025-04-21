CW Innovation Awards: Finding revenue gains from parked cars

When CapitaLand Investment embarked on an initiative to develop a carpark prediction system, it set out with the goal to generate new revenue while minimising its environmental impact.

The Singapore-headquartered real estate investment firm tasked its data and artificial intelligence (AI) team with the project, which was developed in-house and primarily on Python. Completed over three months, the system was rolled out across the carparks of 23 CapitaLand business parks and commercial buildings.

Founded in 2000, CapitaLand Investment has 2,878 employees in Singapore, of whom 12 are in IT. The company aimed to enrich user satisfaction and deliver a seamless parking experience, by being able to dynamically release season parking lots to non-season carpark users when demand for the former was low.

It was keen to drive revenue with the ability to more accurately forecast usage patterns and optimise land space. It also hoped to reduce the need for additional infrastructure by optimising existing resources, hence minimising its environmental impact.

The project could further set new industry benchmarks should the prediction system prove to be scalable and adaptable. It could also inspire new innovation in urban planning.

The carpark system leverages several machine learning algorithms, including logistic regression, lasso regression, random forest, CatBoost and light gradient boosting machine (LightGBM).

These algorithms, which were used to train various machine learning models, were picked for their ability to handle large datasets and labelled data as well as predict specific outcomes, such as carpark occupancy rates and availability.

To ensure adjustments can be made dynamically based on recent data patterns, all machine learning models are run weekly to generate predictions for the following week. The best performing model is then selected each week and used to allocate parking spaces for the upcoming week.