CW Innovation Awards: Transforming cyber security with AI

With cyber attacks becoming more sophisticated, Hong Kong-based Citic Telecom International CPC faced growing pressure to protect its IT assets. Traditional penetration testing, though essential, was costly and required cyber security expertise. The shortage of cyber security experts further compounded the problem, making it challenging to conduct regular and comprehensive security audits.

To address these issues, Citic Telecom wanted a solution that would lower the technical barriers for conducting penetration tests, enabling junior IT staff to perform this advanced security testing task. The goal was to enable regular and automated scanning to identify and address vulnerabilities promptly and reduce costs while improving the efficiency and accuracy of cyber security testing.

Citic Telecom developed the TrustCSI AI Pentest tool to address these challenges. The tool integrates traditional penetration testing tools with its AI penetration testing technology, along with its Hong-Kong patented method for generating SQL injections for web application firewall security testing.

TrustCSI AI Pentest automates penetration testing processes, making them faster, more accurate, and accessible to non-experts. Key features of the tool include asset scanning, vulnerability detection, weak password testing, SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) injection. In addition, it supports customised penetration testing tasks and generates penetration test reports.

Traditional penetration testing was often sporadic due to its high cost and time requirements. TrustCSI AI Pentest introduced an automated scheduling function, allowing non-professional users to conduct regular scans of its IT assets. This ensures that vulnerabilities are promptly identified and addressed, significantly reducing the risk of cyber attacks. It also eliminates the need for extensive professional training and reduces system maintenance costs, making daily security testing more accessible.

By leveraging AI technology, TrustCSI AI Pentest created efficient and targeted payloads to identify information security vulnerabilities that traditional tools often miss. This approach significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of vulnerability discovery. The tool also streamlined reporting with AI-generated insights, interpreting test results to produce clear, user-friendly reports that provide insight into cyber security vulnerabilities.

Citic Telecom also built a portal that allows users to check the cyber security level of IT assets, which enables enterprises to take preventive measures before cyber attacks occur and reduce the probability of security incidents.

The project delivered substantial cost savings by minimising reliance on expensive third-party tools and reducing the need for cyber security experts. A key cost-saving measure is reduced software licensing fees. Each outsourced penetration test for one system used to be HK$20,000 (US$2,571), and penetration testing for 20 critical systems per year amounts to around HK$400,000 (US$51,424). TrustCSI AI Pentest now helps to reduce the costs and is expected to save the company an estimated HK$200,000 (US$25,712) annually.

Automating the testing task has also reduced the workload for Citic Telecom's in-house cyber security personnel. Typically, penetration testing is conducted on around five systems per quarter, with annual security scanning covering 126 systems. Additionally, testing scans are mandatory before application system upgrades, changes, and the deployment of new systems. Previously, 150 man-days were spent annually on penetration testing. TrustCSI AI Pentest has halved this effort, saving 80 man-days per year.