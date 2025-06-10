UK defence scheme invests in future cyber tech Cheri

SCI Semiconductors, a Cambridge-based tech company working on Capability Hardware Enhanced Risc Instructions (Cheri) systems to manage cyber defences, is to receive funding from the UK government’s Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) to continue its work on embedding the emergent technology into military systems.

Cheri, which has been in development for some time, is capable of defending against memory-related vulnerabilities which are a factor in the majority of cyber attacks, perhaps as many as 70%.

It works to address a lack of memory safety in implementations of programming languages by compartmentalising each piece of data or system resource with its own access rules.

Effectively, this stops programs from doing things they should not, and makes it harder for a threat actor to trick a program into doing something it should not, limiting the potential damage of a cyber attack.

The funding award will see SCI receive a grant worth 50% of the project value targeted at developing Cheri-based services that meet Britain’s defence and security challenges. It will be working on this alongside Ultra, a higher-tier defence and security tech supplier, which is providing mentoring support during the project.

“The UK government are keen to act on Security by Design, and this project will leverage Cheri technology, a key technology to delivering this capability,” said SCI chief executive Haydn Povey. “With over 70% of critical vulnerabilities and exploits [CVEs] directly linked to software memory safety issues, which form the vast majority of cyber attacks on critical systems, there is a clear need to address this systemic weakness.

“This project is directly focused on ensuring communication systems and active control systems are more robust, higher integrity, and are inherently secured against broad-based cyber attacks.”