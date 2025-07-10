UK and France forge closer cyber, tech research ties

British and French researchers are teaming up to work on improving the resilience of various technology tools and systems used by critical national infrastructure (CNI) suppliers – including utilities and emergency services – against various security threats.

The technology in scope of the agreement, announced during a state visit from French president Emmanuel Macron, includes positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems that such organisations rely on, and forms part of a wider suite of joint science and tech work being formalised between London and Paris.

From electricity infrastructure to transport to financial transactions, disruption to PNT systems can have significant cascading effects across societies, and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the Ukraine war had shown how such systems have been deliberately targeted with signal-jamming by Russian threat actors.

“France and the UK both have huge ambitions for technology to boost economic growth and strengthen national security,” said science and technology secretary Peter Kyle.

“It is vital we work with natural partners like our French neighbours in these endeavours, particularly as the threat from hostile state actors only grows.

“Today we build on the Entente cordiale with an Entente technologique, celebrating and renewing our longstanding and historic partnership so that together we can face down the challenges of tomorrow.”