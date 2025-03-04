Canadian businessman remains in French jail, accused of distributing Sky ECC cryptophones

A Paris court has denied bail to businessman Thomas Herdman, who faces charges over distributing encrypted phones that were used by criminals, stating that he is a flight risk and that justice needs to be carried out.

The Canadian is charged with 22 offences, including laundering profits from drug trafficking by organised crime through the distribution of Sky ECC encrypted phones. He denies all charges.

Belgian and Dutch police broke the encryption of Sky ECC, the world’s largest cryptophone network, and harvested millions of messages between June 2019 and March 2021, resulting in mass arrests of suspected drug gangs in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

French prosecutors have indicted more than 30 individuals who owned or worked for four companies that distributed Sky ECC phones and individual resellers. Sky Global’s founder and CEO, Jean-Francois Eap, who continues to live and run businesses in Canada, is among those named on the French indictment.

Herdman is understood to be the only individual charged in French custody.

At a hearing in a Paris court on 27 February, Herdman’s lawyer, Paul Sin-Chan told, the court his client had been cooperating with American authorities, including the Department of Justice (DoJ), the FBI and the US Marshals Service, before he was unexpectedly arrested by French police.

Herdman had consistently demonstrated his willingness to work with law enforcement and should not be considered a flight risk, the court heard.

Philippe Ohayon, also representing Herdman, said French police were wrong to extradite his client to France while he was working with US law enforcement investigating Sky Global in Spain.

The court heard that the FBI ran a sting operation to trap Herdman. A Department of Justice report disclosed to the court claims that Herdman allegedly sold three Sky phones to undercover officers posing as drug traffickers.

The prosecutor acknowledged both Herdman’s cooperation and the fact that he had not directly communicated with anyone she said was “mafia”.

Five judges will hear a case against 30 people accused of being involved in the distribution of encrypted mobile phones used by organised criminals at a special criminal court expected to take place in spring 2026 in Paris.

The French appeal court judges rejected a petition by Herdman in December 2024 to expedite his case by hearing it in a lower court, after his lawyers argued that there was no evidence that Herman had any direct links to criminality.