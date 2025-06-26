Sky ECC distributor released from French custody pending trial

Thomas Herdman, a Canadian businessman facing trial for his alleged role in distributing Sky ECC cryptophones, was granted release by a Paris court on 26 June 2025, after entering his fifth year in pre-trial detention.

French, Belgian and Dutch police infiltrated servers belonging to Sky ECC, the world’s largest cryptophone network, and acquired an estimated 1.7 billion messages between June 2019 and March 2021, leading to the arrests of hundreds of alleged drug traffickers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.



Herdman is one of more than 30 individuals set to stand trial in November 2026, accused of distributing encrypted Sky ECC devices and thereby enabling organised criminal networks.

In an exclusive interview with Computer Weekly, Herdman described an unexpected change in tone during a bail hearing on 26 June 2025.

“As soon as I walked into the room, my lawyer told me something was up,” he said. “The Canadian Embassy was in attendance for the first time in the entire four years I was detained. They’d previously refused to go to court, saying that doing so would appear to interfere with another country’s legal process.”

“We will get new evidence that the French instruction judge refused to get. We have to prove our innocence – there’s no presumption of innocence here” Thomas Herdman

Shortly after the hearing began, the prosecution requested that the court be cleared of public observers. Herdman’s lawyer advised him to keep his statement short.

Herdman appeared in court with visible facial injuries, which were attributed to a recent incident at Fleury-Mérogis prison. The French prison has not publicly commented on the incident.

Herdman said: “The judge talked about me totally differently. He suddenly said I was a great dad and a former competitive skier and athlete ... it felt surreal. The judge asked me about injuries I’d sustained in custody. I told them what happened, and they seemed genuinely concerned.”